2020 Hyundai i20 Active spotted in India: All you should know

Hyundai India recently achieved considerable success with the launch of two new products, the Grand i10 Nios and the Venue. The Korean carmaker seems to be preparing its next launch, the 2020 i20 Active. The car was recently spotted in India, indicating that a launch might be approaching soon.

The car was under heavy camouflage, which hid most of its features. However, it is expected to be equipped with a BSVI-compliant 1-litre T-GDI engine, which currently powers the Venue. Spy shots also reveal that the car was wider and taller than its predecessor, indicating that it has undergone a complete overhaul. A skid plate was also spotted on the car’s bumper, indicating that a rugged variant could be offered as an option.

A report in Rushlane suggests that Hyundai is also expected to update the car with new LED taillamps, as well as a repositioned number plate. Though the front end wasn’t spied, it is expected to receive a few updates as well.

It could also get the company’s BlueLink technology, which was debuted in the Venue. The company is also expected to update the car with cruise control, LED headlamps with DRLs and a wireless phone charger.

The i20 Active should retain its touchscreen infotainment system with phone app connectivity, climate control, keyless entry with push button start, and the auto-dimming internal rear-view mirror (IRVM).

The hatchback could borrow the BSVI-compliant 1.5-litre CRDi engine which currently powers the Kia Seltos. The engine is expected to be re-tuned to make less power than its current output of 115PS and 250Nm. It could also be offered with the Venue’s 1-litre T-GDI engine, as well as the 83PS and 114Nm making 1.2-litre engine from the Grand i10.