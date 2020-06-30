App
Last Updated : Jun 30, 2020 03:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

2020 Honda WR-V launch date revealed; car gets a fresh look

Mechanically, the engine is the same 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre engine that is already available on the Honda Amaze.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Honda WR-V launch has already been significantly delayed thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting lockdown, but the company has finally announced the car’s launch date.

The new WR-V does get a fresher look for 2020 but apart from the BS-VI upgrade, mechanical changes remain absent.

On the outside, the WR-V gets new LED projector headlamps as well as LED tail lamps. The grille looks bolder now and the bumper is more pronounced with some nice creases running the length of the car. The 16-inch alloys get carried forward from the previous WR-V as do the roofrails.

Mechanically, the engine is the same 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre engine that is already available on the Honda Amaze. The petrol is capable of producing out 90 PS of power while the diesel churns out 100 PS. There are no significant changes otherwise and the car will only get a manual transmission with no option for an automatic.

On the inside, the WR-V is fairly well featured. Dual front airbags, rear parking camera, driver’s set height adjust and auto climate control are all available as standard equipment. It also gets a 7-inch Digipad 2.0 touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, projector headlamps, LED DRLs and power-folding and adjustable ORVMs. The top-spec WR-V also gets things like the front centre armrest, cruise control, keyless entry and go and a powered sunroof.

The new 2020 WR-V is scheduled for a launch on July 2, and prices will be announced then, but expect a premium over the previous version of the SUV. The WR-V rivals the likes of the Mahindra XUV300, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon and the Ford EcoSport.
First Published on Jun 30, 2020 03:10 pm

tags #Auto #Honda #Honda WR-V #Technology

