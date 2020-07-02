2020 Honda WR-V facelift finally launched at Rs 8.50 lakh

Honda has finally launched the facelifted WR-V compact SUV after a long delay due to the coronavirus pandemic and the resultant lockdown.

The WR-V gets both petrol and diesel engines, but unfortunately only gets two trim levels for each – SV and VX. It does get a decent makeover however.

In terms of design, the WR-V gets a new grille, a more rugged looking bonnet, new LED projector headlamps and LED tail lights. There are new 16-inch alloys on offer as well. The petrol gets four-hole Berlina Black wheels while the diesel rides on a five-hole Shark Greys.

Powering the WR-V are the same engines that were available but have been updated to meet the current emission norms. The 1.2-litre petrol unit produces 90 PS and 110 Nm while the 1.5-litre diesel mill churns out 100 PS and 200 Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a five-speed manual on the petrol and a six-speed manual on the diesel.

The features list does not change much on the new WR-V. It gets a seven-inch Digipad 2.0 touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, auto climate control, driver’s seat height adjust, rear defogger and a rear parking camera.

In addition to these, the top spec variants also offer cruise control, keyless entry and go, powered sunroof and a leather wrapped steering wheel.

The Honda WR-V has been launched at a starting price of Rs 8.5 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and goes up against the likes of the Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, the Mahindra XUV300 and the Tata Nexon.