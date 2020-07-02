App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2020 02:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

2020 Honda WR-V facelift finally launched at Rs 8.50 lakh

The WR-V gets both petrol and diesel engines, but unfortunately only gets two trim levels for each – SV and VX. It does get a decent makeover however

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Honda has finally launched the facelifted WR-V compact SUV after a long delay due to the coronavirus pandemic and the resultant lockdown.

The WR-V gets both petrol and diesel engines, but unfortunately only gets two trim levels for each – SV and VX. It does get a decent makeover however.

In terms of design, the WR-V gets a new grille, a more rugged looking bonnet, new LED projector headlamps and LED tail lights. There are new 16-inch alloys on offer as well. The petrol gets four-hole Berlina Black wheels while the diesel rides on a  five-hole Shark Greys.

Close

Powering the WR-V are the same engines that were available but have been updated to meet the current emission norms. The 1.2-litre petrol unit produces 90 PS and 110 Nm while the 1.5-litre diesel mill churns out 100 PS and 200 Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a five-speed manual on the petrol and a six-speed manual on the diesel.

related news

The features list does not change much on the new WR-V. It gets a seven-inch Digipad 2.0 touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, auto climate control, driver’s seat height adjust, rear defogger and a rear parking camera.

In addition to these, the top spec variants also offer cruise control, keyless entry and go, powered sunroof and a leather wrapped steering wheel.

The Honda WR-V has been launched at a starting price of Rs 8.5 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and goes up against the likes of the Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, the Mahindra XUV300 and the Tata Nexon.
First Published on Jul 2, 2020 02:35 pm

tags #Auto #Honda #Honda WR-V #Technology

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.