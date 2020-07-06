2020 Honda City to finally launch in India on July 15

After the delay caused by the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic, a number of new vehicles are being launched. Now, Honda has finally announced that the new-generation City will be launched on July 15.

The launch hasn’t been delayed for that long, but it if refreshing to know it is finally here, especially after all teasers and reveals. As part of the update, the City gets a lot that’s new.

For starters, the City gets an all-new platform. The company claims that this platform is more rigid and lighter than the current-gen City.

The new City also gets an all-new petrol engine. The 1.5-litre twin-cam churns out 121 PS of power and 145 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options for the petrol will be a six-speed manual gearbox and a continuously variable transmission (CVT) automatic.

The diesel engine from the older City has been upgraded to meet the new emission norms and carried forward into the new City. The 1.5-litre motor is capable of producing 100 PS of power and 200 Nm of torque. Transmission on the diesel unfortunately with only be a six-speed manual.

Honda has already started accepting bookings for the City online for Rs 5,000 and at the showroom for Rs 21,000. Honda had also confirmed that the old-gen City would be selling right alongside the new sedan but will sit lower in the line-up.