2020 Honda City spotted in India - here's what we expect

One of India’s most popular sedans and Honda’s best-selling car, the City is due for an update. Recently, the next-gen Honda City was spotted on Indian roads, which could indicate that a launch is around the corner.

The car was first spotted in Thailand three months ago and recently it was spotted on the streets of Ghaziabad. Though it was under heavy camouflage, certain aesthetic elements were clearly visible.

As per spy images posted on TeamBHP's website, the City does not seem to have changed drastically. It has grown longer and wider than the current-generation but maintains its conventional three-box layout. It also gets a shark fin antenna, as well as door-mounted wing mirrors.

Though it hasn’t been confirmed yet, it is expected that Honda will make the City’s face sharper, with a larger grille and a complete LED headlight setup. It could also get an electric sunroof, leatherette upholstery, automatic climate control, and a touchscreen infotainment system. It is also expected that the Japanese automobile manufacturer will equip the new City with a full-LCD instrument cluster, which could be borrowed from the Civic or the CR-V.

The 2020 Honda City is expected to be equipped with a BSVI compliant 1.2-litre petrol and diesel engine options. The petrol engine should be offered with the option of a manual gearbox and a CVT gearbox, though it is still unconfirmed if the diesel motor will get the automatic option.

Honda has already confirmed that it will be launching the next-generation Jazz hatchback with a dual-motor hybrid tech at the Tokyo Motor Show in October. It is expected that Honda will also lend this hybrid tech to the new City, though nothing can be confirmed yet.