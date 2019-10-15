App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Oct 15, 2019 12:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

2020 Honda City spotted in India ahead global reveal

Honda could offer the sedan with three engine options, including one petrol-hybrid powertrain which is set to debut in the new Honda Jazz at the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Regarded once as the best-selling sedan in India the Honda City is currently being sold at an offer of Rs 62,000 excluding dealer level discount and other offers (Image: Honda)
The latest iteration of the Honda City sedan was recently spotted testing prior to its launch. The sedan was spotted for the third time under heavy camouflage, indicating that a launch is around the corner.

Honda could offer the sedan with three engine options, including one petrol-hybrid powertrain which is set to debut in the new Honda Jazz at the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show. The spy shots reveal that the car gets a new set of split tail lamps, which have LED elements in them. It also gets brand-new alloy wheels, which were also shrouded under camouflage. It is also speculated that the new sedan will receive a chrome finish on its grille, as well as sleeker LED headlamps.

The interiors of the car haven’t been revealed yet, but it is expected to receive updated features. Among the expected updates is a bigger touchscreen infotainment system with phone app connectivity, automatic climate control, sunroof, cruise control, and steering-mounted audio controls, among others.

Mechanically, the car could get three powertrain options. The first option is expected to be a 1-litre turbocharged petrol unit which makes 120 PS of maximum power, mated to either a 6-speed manual or a CVT gearbox. Another option is the 1.5-litre diesel engine which makes 100 PS and 200 Nm, as well as the 1.5-litre petrol motor from the previous generation. All engines are expected to be BSVI compliant.

related news

Honda will be globally unveiling the 2020 City in November, but it is expected to make its way to India after the Indian Auto Expo 2020. Currently, the sedan has an ex-showroom base price of Rs 9.81 lakh. The updated model is expected to carry a premium over the current price range. It will be pitted against Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna, Volkswagen Vento and the Skoda Rapid.

First Published on Oct 15, 2019 12:32 pm

tags #Auto #Honda City #Technology #trends

