2020 Honda City details leaked ahead of India launch

Honda is preparing its all-new 2020 City in India soon. While we did get a good look at the car thanks to the Thailand launch, there are now reports that give us a little more insight into the car coming to India.

Automotive forum, Team-BHP.com has put out a report that gives details as to what the interiors will be like. Also, it shows the number of variants that will be offered in the Indian market.

The seventh-generation (India's fifth-gen) 2020 Honda City will be available in three variants. Whereas the names are still under wraps, the highest trim is expected to get segment-first features like tyre pressure monitoring and Amazon Alexa enabled telematics.

The sedan is also expected to get an 8-inch infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, four airbags and headrests for both the front as well as the rear seats and three-point seatbelts.

Powering the car is expected to be an all-new 1.5-litre DOHC VTEC petrol engine with variable timing control. Power and torque numbers have not been shared yet, but the report does say that the engine churns out good low-end performance.

The car will also get driving aids such as cruise control, traction control, vehicle stability assist (VSA), parking sensors and ABS with EBD. A diesel variant is also expected using the engine from the outgoing model but upgraded to meet BS-VI emission norms.

Some of the other features that will come through on the new car could be ventilated seats, a digital instrument cluster, auto-climate control, sunroof and rear parking camera that is already available on the current-gen City.

The Honda City is currently available at a starting price of Rs 9.91 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), but the 2020 City is expected to be priced at a premium. The Honda City faces competition from the likes of the Hyundai Verna, Toyota Corolla, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, as well as the Toyota Yaris.

Launch details have not been announced yet, but we are expecting a launch soon.