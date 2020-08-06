172@29@17@151!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|auto|2020-bs-vi-renault-duster-scheduled-for-launch-this-month-5655101.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2020 05:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

2020 BS-VI Renault Duster scheduled for launch this month

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

After being showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo, Renault Duster 2020 is finally getting launched.

The new car, in terms of design, may not get many changes, but the features list is expected to be expanded and a new engine will also be used.

Speaking of the powertrain first, the Renault Duster will be powered by a new 1.3-litre turbo-charged petrol that is capable of producing 156 PS of power and 250 Nm of torque. Transmission options are expected be handled by a 6-speed manual and a CVT automatic.

The 1.5-litre powertrain should also be available albeit in the lower trim levels of the car and with only a manual transmission on offer.

As for the feature list, updates will include auto climate control, hill-start assist, cruise control and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

The Renault Duster goes up against the likes of bestsellers like the Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos. The Nissan Kicks, with which it shares its engine, also competes in the same segment.

The Renualt Duster is expected to be launched sometime this month. The company is also known to be working on a compact SUV named Kiger with the launch planned sometime around October.
First Published on Aug 6, 2020 05:08 pm

