you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Apr 02, 2020 02:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

2020 BS-VI Honda Jazz teased on official website

The Honda Jazz is expected to remain largely similar to its outgoing BS-IV counterpart. From the teaser image, it looks like the headlamps, grille and wheels remain the same as the older car and the general silhouette, too, remains unchanged.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Honda has just teased the Bharat Stage-VI (BS-VI) compliant version of the Jazz hatchback on its website. Though the image is darkened quite a bit, it is visible enough to make out a few things.

The Honda Jazz is expected to remain largely similar to its outgoing BS-IV counterpart. From the teaser image, it looks like the headlamps, grille and wheels remain the same as the older car and the general silhouette, too, remains unchanged. The rear, however, is not in view so maybe a few tweaks the backside can be expected.

Mechanically, the Honda Jazz will continue to be offered with both petrol and diesel options. Both engines are expected to be the same as the ones offered in the BS-IV version, but will be upgraded to meet the new norms. The 1.2-litre petrol will churn out 90 PS and 110 Nm of torque and is mated with a five-speed manual. A CVT automatic gearbox also available.

Close

The 1.5-litre diesel engine churns out 100 PS and 200 Nm of torque and is mated to a five-speed manual transmission. However, there is a chance that we could see the diesel-CVT combination from the recently updated Honda Amaze as well on the new Jazz.

related news

Interiors are expected to stay the same with a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, auto climate control and more, electrically adjustable OVRMs and more. The BS-IV Jazz retailed at a starting price of Rs 7.45 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Honda Jazz faces competition from the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai i20 and Tata Altroz.

First Published on Apr 2, 2020 02:30 pm

tags #Auto #Honda #Honda Jazz #Technology

