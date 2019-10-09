2020 Audi A6 India launch confirmed by October-end

German automobile manufacturer, Audi, is gearing up to launch the updated A6 sedan in India by the end of October. Reports also suggest that the new sedan will be available with a petrol engine only.

An article in Zigwheels states that Audi will equip the A6 with a 2-litre TFSI engine that makes 248 PS of maximum power and 370 Nm of peak torque. It is expected to be mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT) gearbox which could send power to the front wheels.

The 8th-gen Audi A6 will also feature a complete aesthetic overhaul. It gets a sleeker body with sharp lines and creases. The front end is equipped with a horizontal slat hexagonal grille which is flanked by LED headlamps and has a chrome finish. It also gets prominent air dams in the front which sport chrome accents.

The window line of the new A6 is like the old car, but the rear gets a brand-new pair of LED tail lamps that are connected by a thin chrome strip. Audi has also updated the interior with an all-screen dashboard. The 2020 A6 will be the first car in Audi’s lineup to sport this feature. The centre console gets two touch screens for the infotainment system and climate control. It also gets Audi’s fully digital Virtual Cockpit, as well as black trims and wood inserts for increased style.

Audi has equipped the 2020 A6 with an MMi infotainment system with phone app connectivity. It also gets quad-zone climate control, Audi’s drive select, park assist, and powered front seats, among others. Audi is also expected to equip the car with its connected car technology. Safety features should include eight airbags, ABS with EBD, front and rear parking, a 360-degree camera, electronic stability program, traction control, electric parking with auto hold, among others.