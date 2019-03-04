App
Last Updated : Mar 04, 2019 08:48 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

2019 Volvo XC90 with F1-styled KERS unveiled

The cabin retains its design and layout but is now available in a six-seater layout as well.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
After five years of continuing with the XC90, Swedish car manufacturer Volvo is finally updating the luxury SUV, giving it a complete makeover. This is also the car’s first major update since launch and now has a lot more to offer.

The 2020 Volvo XC90 gets a new grille which is homologous to the rest of the lineup. The alloy wheels also get a redesign along with the external colours. The cabin retains its design and layout but is now available in a six-seater layout as well. This fits perfectly in the middle of the five-seater and seven-seater layout available in the current generation XC90. It retains its touchscreen infotainment system, but now supports android auto as well as apple carplay. In a bid to make the luxury SUV safer, Volvo has armed the XC90 with Oncoming Lane Mitigation, City Safety with Autobrake, and Cross Traffic Alert system.

One of the essential updates it gets is the introduction of the KERS (Kinetic Energy Recovery System) which is picked straight out of Formula One. Volvo claims that this can help save up to 15 per cent in fuel efficiency. It will also reduce the vehicle’s carbon emissions. To differentiate the KERS equipped models, Volvo has branded a new B badge on the XC90. Volvo has limited the technology on B5 petrol and diesel, as well as B6 petrol engines. But it can be safe to expect that the technology will make its way to other models gradually.

The car is expected to be launched in India by early 2020 and is expected to carry a starting price of Rs. 80.9 lakh (ex-showroom).
First Published on Mar 4, 2019 08:48 am

