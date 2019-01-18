App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Jan 18, 2019 01:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

2019 Maruti Suzuki Baleno to launch soon; here's what you can expect

A list of features in the 2019 Maruti Baleno Facelift.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Maruti Suzuki’s Baleno has been spotted numerous times during testing, but with the car slated to be launched soon, and bookings already uder way, there is quite a lot we already know about the new hatchback.

The new Baleno is expected to get a revised front bumper with a more prominent front grille, a larger air dam and two smaller air intakes on either side. It is also expected to get new machine finished alloys which will sport a black and silver finish. However, Maruti will be offering the UV-cut glass only on their topline trim.

For the latest iteration, the car is also expected to get brand new LED headlamps. An option of HID (High-Intensity Discharge) projector headlamps is available for the Alpha trim as well. It will also get larger LED DRLs which will consist of 15 LED units each. However, this is also exclusive only to the topline trim.

Maruti is also expected to instal their latest SmartPlay Studio Infotainment system, with phone app connectivity in the Alpha variant. Apart from that, expect the seats to now sport a dual-tone black and blue shade, and grey and silver accents around the dashboard.

related news

Standard parking sensors is also expected to be standardised on the new car. Right now, there is no official announcement for the facelifted Baleno but a few Nexa dealers are accepting bookings for the same. Deliveries are also said to start in February and could be priced at a slight premium over the outgoing model.
First Published on Jan 18, 2019 01:13 pm

tags #Auto #Maruti Suzuki #Maruti Suzuki Baleno #Technology #trends

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.