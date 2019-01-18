2019 Maruti Suzuki Baleno to launch soon; here's what you can expect

Maruti Suzuki’s Baleno has been spotted numerous times during testing, but with the car slated to be launched soon, and bookings already uder way, there is quite a lot we already know about the new hatchback.

The new Baleno is expected to get a revised front bumper with a more prominent front grille, a larger air dam and two smaller air intakes on either side. It is also expected to get new machine finished alloys which will sport a black and silver finish. However, Maruti will be offering the UV-cut glass only on their topline trim.

For the latest iteration, the car is also expected to get brand new LED headlamps. An option of HID (High-Intensity Discharge) projector headlamps is available for the Alpha trim as well. It will also get larger LED DRLs which will consist of 15 LED units each. However, this is also exclusive only to the topline trim.

Maruti is also expected to instal their latest SmartPlay Studio Infotainment system, with phone app connectivity in the Alpha variant. Apart from that, expect the seats to now sport a dual-tone black and blue shade, and grey and silver accents around the dashboard.

Standard parking sensors is also expected to be standardised on the new car. Right now, there is no official announcement for the facelifted Baleno but a few Nexa dealers are accepting bookings for the same. Deliveries are also said to start in February and could be priced at a slight premium over the outgoing model.