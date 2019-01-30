2019 Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS facelift: Here's a look at price, features

With Maruti Suzuki launching the updated Baleno, it was widely expected that the sportier, RS variant was also on the cards. Just a day after the 2019 Baleno RS was revealed on the website, Nexa dealerships have started accepting bookings for a token amount of Rs 15,000. Much like the standard Baleno, the RS has got cosmetic updates while retaining the mechanicals from the outgoing model.

A wider-looking front fascia

The front bumper has been tweaked to sport a larger airdam and restyled fog lamp housings. The HID projector headlamps have also been traded in for more a modern LED projector headlamp unit. However, it still retains the silver lip chrome accents seen on the outgoing RS along with the rear profile.

Engine remains the same

Mechanically, the Baleno RS retains the same 1.3-litre Boosterjet petrol engine that produces 102 PS and 150 Nm as the current-gen model. Over the naturally aspirated 4-cylinder engine of the standard Baleno however, this engine offers a whole 19 PS more power and 35 Nm more torque. A 5-speed transmission comes mated to the engine and is the only one on offer. It is also worth noting that the engine makes a significant 8 PS more power than the international models.

A new set of rims

The car will also get a new set of precision cut alloy rims. Measuring 16-inches in diameter, the alloys get a smoked two-tone paint job to make give the car a more premium look.

An updated cabin

The interiors are also expected to be updated with a new colour scheme and will feature all the bells and whistles from the Alpha variant of the standard Baleno. Also expect the new-generation Smartplay Studio infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. This system made its first debut on the WagonR and features the ability to get weather updates, play the latest music and provide vehicle status updates.

Slightly revised pricing

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS is offered in only one fully loaded variant in India and is priced at Rs 8.76 lakh, Rs 7,000 more premium than the outgoing RS.