2019 Honda Civic launched: Top 5 features you the new sedan offers

Japanese car maker Honda has reintroduced the iconic Civic to India after an absence of half a decade. While the sedan is returning with its iconic 1.8-litre petrol engine, there are many changes it has undergone. Here are five of the most significant updates of the 10th gen Honda Civic.

1. Increased ground clearance

While the ninth generation never made it to Indian shores, the eighth iteration of the Civic suffered from ground clearance problems, often scraping speed breakers and undulations on the road. For the tenth generation, Honda has raised the ground clearance by 20 mm in the front and 15 mm in the rear. The new Civic also gets a revised suspension setup to keep the car firm and high above the ground.

2. Diesel variant

Carrying forward its iconic 1.8-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine, the Civic is now also available in a 1.6-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine. This engine has been borrowed straight from the CR-V and makes 120PS of max power and 300Nm of peak torque. It is paired to a six-speed manual transmission. The 141PS and 174Nm making petrol engine gets an exclusive CVT gearbox only.

3. All-new instrument cluster

Ditching the iconic purple backlit split-screen instrument cluster of the eighth-gen Civic, Honda adopted an all-new 7-inch digital instrument cluster to display all the necessary information to the driver.

4. Airbags, Lane watch

The top trim of the Civic, the ZX, gets two 7-inch digital screens, including the instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment system. It also borrows Honda’s signature ‘Lane Watch’ feature from the CR-V, while being equipped with dual-zone climate control, a sunroof, six airbags and an eight-way electronic adjustable driver seat as well. It also has a 430-litre boot space, which is slightly smaller than its cousin Honda City’s 510-litres.

5. Revised prices

The Civic will be sold in India after being imported via CKD (Completely Knocked Down) route, with 30 percent localisation of parts. Honda has launched the Civic at Rs 17.69 lakh (base variant, ex-showroom). The top-end petrol variant of the Civic is priced at Rs 20.99 lakh, while the base variant of the diesel version is priced at Rs 20.49 lakh. The top-end diesel version is priced at Rs 22.29 lakh (all prices ex-showroom).