App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Mar 07, 2019 02:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

2019 Honda Civic launched: Top 5 features you the new sedan offers

While the sedan is returning with its iconic 1.8-litre petrol engine, there are many changes it had undergone.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Japanese car maker Honda has reintroduced the iconic Civic to India after an absence of half a decade. While the sedan is returning with its iconic 1.8-litre petrol engine, there are many changes it has undergone. Here are five of the most significant updates of the 10th gen Honda Civic.

1.       Increased ground clearance

While the ninth generation never made it to Indian shores, the eighth iteration of the Civic suffered from ground clearance problems, often scraping speed breakers and undulations on the road. For the tenth generation, Honda has raised the ground clearance by 20 mm in the front and 15 mm in the rear. The new Civic also gets a revised suspension setup to keep the car firm and high above the ground.

2.       Diesel variant

related news

Carrying forward its iconic 1.8-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine, the Civic is now also available in a 1.6-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine. This engine has been borrowed straight from the CR-V and makes 120PS of max power and 300Nm of peak torque. It is paired to a six-speed manual transmission. The 141PS and 174Nm making petrol engine gets an exclusive CVT gearbox only.

3.       All-new instrument cluster

Ditching the iconic purple backlit split-screen instrument cluster of the eighth-gen Civic, Honda adopted an all-new 7-inch digital instrument cluster to display all the necessary information to the driver.

4.       Airbags, Lane watch

The top trim of the Civic, the ZX, gets two 7-inch digital screens, including the instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment system. It also borrows Honda’s signature ‘Lane Watch’ feature from the CR-V, while being equipped with dual-zone climate control, a sunroof, six airbags and an eight-way electronic adjustable driver seat as well. It also has a 430-litre boot space, which is slightly smaller than its cousin Honda City’s 510-litres.

5.       Revised prices

The Civic will be sold in India after being imported via CKD (Completely Knocked Down) route, with 30 percent localisation of parts. Honda has launched the Civic at Rs 17.69 lakh (base variant, ex-showroom). The top-end petrol variant of the Civic is priced at Rs 20.99 lakh, while the base variant of the diesel version is priced at Rs 20.49 lakh. The top-end diesel version is priced at Rs 22.29 lakh (all prices ex-showroom).
First Published on Mar 7, 2019 02:14 pm

tags #Auto #Civic #Honda #Technology #trends

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

More Electric Vehicles in Pipeline, Not Just for Fleet but Also for Pr ...

Sona Mohapatra Not Happy with Salman Khan on Her Timeline, Requests Tw ...

India vs Australia | #YourCallonCN - Should Rahul Open the Batting Ins ...

These Microscopic Jacquemus Bags at Paris Fashion Week are Huge on Mem ...

Here Are The Radar Systems Used by Indian Armed Forces: INDRA, RAJENDR ...

India Lose Sixth Consecutive T20I as England Seal Series

Naga People Never Asked India for Its Land, Says Chairman of Rebel Gro ...

India Wants to Keep Iran Oil Purchases at 300,000 bpd in Extended Waiv ...

Chidambaram Cites Nixon-Era Pentagon Papers to Demand Publication of R ...

'RSS shakhas produce ill-informed bigots': Omar Abdullah lashes out at ...

HBO’s Leaving Neverland review: The last word on Michael Jackson’s ...

Unpacking row over IAF strikes in Balakot, satellite data: Unless Indi ...

Donald Trump revokes Obama-era order on reporting civilian casualties ...

ICICI Bank-Videocon loan case: Enforcement Directorate probing Rs 389- ...

WhatsApp to ban users on unofficial apps: Here’s how to switch to th ...

In Meghalaya, a school teacher is spearheading a turmeric farming move ...

Champions League: Manchester United barge into quarters with historic ...

Gandhi's diet offers food for thought, as historian Nico Slate highlig ...

Kalank first poster: Varun Dhawan is menacing and how

Indian Premier League 2019 EXCLUSIVE: IPL presenters to play PlayerUnk ...

Kalank first poster: Why are Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapo ...

The Sky Is Pink: Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim begin wit ...

International Women's Day 2019: Women who broke silence over abuse and ...

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Article 15: All you need to know about this art ...

Happy Birthday Anupam Kher: Ganesha predicts a stress free year ahead ...

BJP’s Sharad Tripathi slams party member Rakesh Singh Baghel with a ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.