2019 Honda Civic details revealed ahead of launch

One of Honda’s most beloved cars, the Civic, is set to return to Indian shores after years of absence. The Japanese sedan is back with new features and upgrades and is slated to be launched soon. Honda India hasn’t revealed the official date yet but it is assumed that the Civic will reach the showrooms by March.

Though Honda has been secretive about its variants and pricing it has revealed the rest of the specs for the premium sedan. The India-spec Civic will retain its trusted 1.8-litre petrol engine which makes 141PS of power and 174Nm of peak torque.

But it will also borrow the 1.6-litre diesel engine from the Honda CR-V, which makes 120PS and 300Nm of peak torque. As for the transmission, Honda has given the diesel engine a six-speed manual transmission, while the petrol variant only gets a 7-step CVT gearbox. Although, it can be manually controlled via paddle shifters located behind the steering wheel.

Though Honda has not revealed the trim levels of the Civic, it is evident that it will have multiple variants depending on the features available. As of now, all Honda has revealed is that it will have a 7-inch digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment system, 8-way power adjustable driver seat, dual-zone climate control, engine remote start and an electric sunroof. Its rear camera also has different view modes like top, normal and wide view.

Not wanting to hold back on safe parameters, Honda has armed the Civic with anti-lock braking system (ABS) and electronic brake distribution, brake assist, automatic brake hold, vehicle stability assist with traction control, lane-watch camera like in the CR-V, hill start assist (HSA), six airbags, and ISOFIX child seat mounts.