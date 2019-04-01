2019 Hero Xpulse 200 to be launched soon: What to expect

Long after Indian manufacturer Hero teased the world with its off-roader the Xpulse 200, the bike was finally spotted testing outside Bengaluru.

While the production version is almost identical to the concept showcased by Hero, it has a few aesthetic changes. Among them are a blacked-out sump guard and an exhaust heat shield. It also gets LED lights on the front and back, long-travel suspension (front and rear travel in brackets), a high-mounted exhaust and a tall front beak.

The bike is also given a fully digital instrument console with inbuilt navigation as well as a USB charging port. It has a 21-inch spoked wheel in the front and an 18-inch spoked wheel in the rear. Both wheels are shod in dual-purpose tyres.

The bike shares its engine with the Xtreme 200, which is a 200CC single-cylinder unit which makes 18.4PS of maximum power and 17.1Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a five-speed transmission.

The Xpulse 200 is expected to hit the Indian market soon and could be priced between Rs. 1-lakh and 1.1-lakh (ex-showroom). It will be a spiritual successor to the Hero Impulse and will lock horns against Royal Enfield Himalayan and other off-roaders.