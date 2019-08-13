2017 Geneva Motor Show: 1500PS Dendrobium electric hypercar teased
It is not often that you hear a Singapore based brand working on an electric hypercar but this time around there is one. Vanda Electrics, a Singapore based company owned by Wong Fong Engineering, will be showcasing the Dendrobium electric hypercar at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show. The company has released a teaser video of the same.
First Published on Mar 6, 2017 09:10 am