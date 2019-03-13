2016 Detroit Motor Show: Nissan Titan Warrior Concept revealed

Nissan has revealed the Titan Warrior Concept at the 2016 Detroit Auto Show. Based on the new 2016 Titan XD, the Titan Warrior Concept uses the same ladder frame and Cummins sourced 5.0-litre V8 turbo diesel engine and the standard six-speed Aisin automatic transmission. In comparison to the standard Titan XD, the concept is almost three inches taller, around six inches wider and rides on huge 37-inch off-road tyres. However, it retains the Titan XD Crew Cab's standard wheelbase and length.

