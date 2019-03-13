2015 Honda Jazz in India: What to expect

Honda's Jazz had a forgetful first outing in the Indian market. However, those who appreciated the machine beyond its pricing still cling on to it, a primary reason why it is difficult to find used Honda Jazz cars in the market. Honda, which discontinued the car in India in early 2013 is now all to set to launch it in a new avatar this year. The 2014 Auto Expo: Honda Mobilio, Jazz, Vision XS-1, Accord Hybrid and NSX Concept