2015 Audi A3 Cabriolet 40 TFSI review

When I went to Gujarat this time around, I noticed a very peculiar contraption fitted on two wheelers. It was what looked like a long, thin aluminium pipe, with both its ends tied to each of the rear view mirrors and forming an arc with it peak extending a couple of inches over the rider's head. This contraption may not be a safe bet for the pedestrians in case of an accident, but it does the job of deflecting a stray manja (kite thread) and protecting the rider from getting any cuts or bruises from this dangerous fibre.