Author of Steve Jobs now writing biography of Elon Musk

Issacson has previously authored several biographies including Apple Inc’s founder Steve Jobs' which was released soon after Jobs' demise.

Moneycontrol News
August 05, 2021 / 09:14 AM IST
Elon Musk

American author Walter Issacson will write a biography of Tesla and SpaceX chief Elon Musk. Musk announced this in a Twitter post.

“If you’re curious about Tesla, SpaceX, and my general goings-on, Walter Isaacson is writing a biography,” he wrote.

Issacson has previously authored several biographies including Apple Inc’s founder Steve Jobs' which was released soon after Jobs' demise. Issacson's other books include  American Sketches (2009), Einstein: His Life and Universe (2007), Benjamin Franklin: An American Life (2003), and Kissinger: A Biography (1992) among others.

A prominent journalist, Issacson has previously held positions including editor of Time Magazine, the CEO and Chairman of CNN, and the CEO of the Aspen Institute. In 2014, he was selected for the Jefferson Lecture, the U.S. federal government's highest honour for achievement in the humanities. He is also a fellow at the Royal Society of Arts and was awarded the Benjamin Franklin Medal in 2013.

Musk recently made headlines after reports of Tesla entering the Indian markets came out. However, Musk said that he was keen to launch in India but the import duties “are the highest in the world by far of any large country.”

“Moreover, clean energy vehicles are treated the same as diesel or petrol, which does not seem entirely consistent with the climate goals of India,” he had added.
