Australian scientists discover ‘glowing balls’ in space

Australian scientists have found some never-see-before objects in space, tentatively titled ‘odd radio circles’ (ORCs), reported Times Now .

There is still an incredibly-large domain of space yet to be discovered, which is why scientists are always on the prowl looking for the next big thing that could give them clues that reveal what exists in deep space.

Taking this never-ending journey of discovery in the realm of space forward is this group of scientists from Western Sydney University led by Ray Norris, who has uncovered a unique class of space objects that have never been seen before.

Using a radio telescope array located in the Australian midwest, known as the Australian Square Kilometre Array Pathfinder telescope, this team identified four objects, with three of them being circular objects with a brightly lit circle around them.

The researchers are calling the objects ‘glowing balls’.

They first encountered them while surveying the night sky, according to a New York Post report. Explaining that one unknown object can be considered a glitch, but three or more of them may suggest a pattern, which is what prompted the confirmation. The researchers are currently working on finding the origin of these objects.

Circles can represent multiple things, including everything from leftovers of a supernova to a planetary nebula, according to this report in the Independent.

"We have found an unexpected class of astronomical objects which have not previously been reported, in the Evolutionary Map of the Universe Pilot survey, using the Australian Square Kilometre Array Pathfinder telescope. The objects appear in radio images as circular edge-brightened discs about one arcmin diameter and do not seem to correspond to any known type of object." said the researchers involved in the study, adding that they may represent a spherical shock wave from an extra-galactic transient event or the outflow, or a remnant, from a radio galaxy.

The researchers are yet to study the ORCs in-depth and examine them in detail.