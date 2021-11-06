Australia, Canada and Japan team up to send a rover to Moon by 2024

The ultimate goal is to find a way to extract water from the lunar surface

A mission to be conducted by Canada's Stardust Technologies and Australia's EXPLOR Space Technology may see them hunting for water on the surface of the Moon by 2024.

The Australian Space Agency in October had announced a partnership with its American counterpart, NASA, to send a rover to the Moon as early as 2026. The objective for both missions is the same. (Via The Hindu Business Line)

In conjunction with University of Technology in Sydney, Stardust and EXPLOR will use a 10 kg rover made by iSpace, a space exploration company in Japan. The rover will be outfitted with an integrated robotic arm made by Stardust and EXPLOR.

The arms will use various cameras and sensors to collect high-resolution visual and haptic data that will be sent back to the mission control centre at the University of Technology in Sydney.

It will also send information on the physical and the chemical composition of lunar dust, soil and rocks to try and identify water. The ultimate goal is to identify regions of the Moon, that can be made habitable for food growth and mining operations. This could be a foundation for a manned moon base in the future.

The team is figuring out the design for the robotic arm and ways to integrate it on the rover. They will also undergo testing at a lunar test bed in New South Wales.

The rover is also capable of sending back Virtual Reality (VR) data and haptic data, that will allow people on earth to experience the Moon. Haptic data will simulate "touches" made by the robotic arm on the surface.