Last Updated : Mar 06, 2019 03:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Audi unveils Q4 e-tron concept SUV at Geneva Motor Show 2019

The Q4 e-tron is powered by two electric motors delivering power to all four wheels thanks to Audi’s Quattro all-wheel drive.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
German auto giant Audi revealed the latest addition to its ‘e-tron’ lineup, the Q4 concept. Almost a year after unveiling its first electric SUV, the company has introduced the compact SUV which will enter production by 2020.

The Q4 e-tron is powered by two electric motors delivering power to all four wheels thanks to Audi’s Quattro all-wheel drive. The motors are powered by an 82 kWh battery pack, which gives the car a claimed range of 450+ kilometres. The car makes a combined output of 302 PS and a peak torque output of 460 Nm.

Drivetrain

The car is expected to be equipped with fast charging ability, which will let it recharge up to 80 percent in 30 minutes. It can reach a speed of 100 km/h in 6.3 seconds, and its top speed will be limited to 180 km/h.

It has a single-frame octagonal grille at the front with matrix LED lights above and air vents at the bottom. It rides on 22-inch alloys and gets connected ‘light band’ tail lights. It will be based on VW Group’s MEB platform and will be a sized-down version of the bigger e-tron SUV.

 

Detail

The interior features Audi’s virtual cockpit display with a 12.3-inch touchscreen in the centre. In a bid to be eco-friendly, Audi has decked the interiors which recycled materials. The car also sports a heads-up display with augmented reality support.

Interior

The Q4 will join the e-tron family which includes the SUV, Sportback and GT.
First Published on Mar 6, 2019 03:10 pm

