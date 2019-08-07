Audi to add 6 new models to the RS lineup by 2019-end

Audi RS performance division is set to receive a major update after the company confirmed the addition of six new cars to the lineup. The cars will vary from the Q-series to the A-series and have been teased with an image released by the German automobile luxury car manufacturer.

Though it hasn’t been confirmed by the manufacturer yet, there are certain assumptions that can be made. Among the first additions is speculated to be the Q3, which was recently unveiled by Audi. It is equipped with a 2-litre, 4-cylinder petrol engine, though the RS variant could get a 2.5-litre 5-cylinder petrol engine.

Second in line could be the RS-spec Q8, which is expected to be equipped with a 3-litre 6-cylinder TFSI engine. It should make around 476 PS of maximum power and 700 Nm of peak torque. It already comes in a higher variant, dubbed the SQ8. This trim is equipped with a 4-litre V8 diesel that pumps out 435 PS of maximum power and 900 Nm of peak torque.

Audi could also introduce a new RS7 Sportback to compete with BMW’s upcoming M8 as well as the Mercedes AMG GT. It could be equipped with a 600 PS pumping 4-litre twin-turbo V8. If it gets a hybrid version, the power output could be increased by 100 PS.

The next entry in the RS lineup could be the RS6 Avant, which is Audi’s performance estate. While many details are not revealed, it is expected that the RS6 will borrow most of its mechanics from the RS7. This means it could be equipped with a 4-litre V8 which makes 605 PS of maximum power and 700 Nm of peak torque.