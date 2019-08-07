App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Aug 07, 2019 04:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Audi to add 6 new models to the RS lineup by 2019-end

Though it hasn’t been confirmed by the manufacturer yet, there are certain assumptions that can be made.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Audi RS performance division is set to receive a major update after the company confirmed the addition of six new cars to the lineup. The cars will vary from the Q-series to the A-series and have been teased with an image released by the German automobile luxury car manufacturer.

Though it hasn’t been confirmed by the manufacturer yet, there are certain assumptions that can be made. Among the first additions is speculated to be the Q3, which was recently unveiled by Audi. It is equipped with a 2-litre, 4-cylinder petrol engine, though the RS variant could get a 2.5-litre 5-cylinder petrol engine.

Second in line could be the RS-spec Q8, which is expected to be equipped with a 3-litre 6-cylinder TFSI engine. It should make around 476 PS of maximum power and 700 Nm of peak torque.  It already comes in a higher variant, dubbed the SQ8. This trim is equipped with a 4-litre V8 diesel that pumps out 435 PS of maximum power and 900 Nm of peak torque.

Close

Audi could also introduce a new RS7 Sportback to compete with BMW’s upcoming M8 as well as the Mercedes AMG GT. It could be equipped with a 600 PS pumping 4-litre twin-turbo V8. If it gets a hybrid version, the power output could be increased by 100 PS.

related news

The next entry in the RS lineup could be the RS6 Avant, which is Audi’s performance estate. While many details are not revealed, it is expected that the RS6 will borrow most of its mechanics from the RS7. This means it could be equipped with a 4-litre V8 which makes 605 PS of maximum power and 700 Nm of peak torque.

Audi is yet to unveil the official details of its upcoming cars, so it is best to wait for a nod from the German company.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 7, 2019 04:13 pm

tags #Audi #Auto #RS series #Technology #trends

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.