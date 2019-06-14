Atos and Virtru announce partnership to offer a data security solution for digital workplace

Atos, an information technology service and consulting company, announced a strategic partnership with Virtru, a data protection platform provider that stands at the intersection of security and privacy. The partnership will provide global organizations with a joint encryption solution for Digital Workplace, protecting customer data across cloud-based platforms.

This solution combines Atos hardware encryption with Virtru’s encryption software and is aimed at organizations which are looking for easy-to-use data encryption solutions to protect data in both cloud and hybrid environments.

Virtru’s solution, the Trusted Data Format (TDF) is an open-source data protection standard. Designed to protect customers’ most sensitive data, the TDF protects the privacy of email, files and data – both at rest and when shared with third parties. The TDF provides persistent protection and granular control for emails, files and other data types related to the workplace environment.

The Atos Trustway Proteccio Hardware Security Module (HSM) safeguards and manages digital keys - with the highest level of certification, for ultimate security. User experience is completely unaffected by the extra layer of security and the HSM simplifies auditing processes. Depending on the customer’s strategy, Atos delivers those hardware security modules either on customer’s premises or “as a service” from Atos secured datacenters.

Leveraging its integration capabilities, Atos has created a unique offering to address the high-level security required for the digital workplace, based on both Atos and Virtru products. This offering can be provided on-premise or as-a-service, depending on customer requirements and constraints.

The Atos HSM brings on extra security layer by further protecting the keys used to encrypt the customers’ data and generated by Virtru.

“As a European leader in cybersecurity, and more specifically in data protection, we guarantee the confidentiality of sensitive data. Our Hardware Security Module with state-of-the art encryption, completed with Virtru’s software encryption solution, offers ultimate security for digital workplaces – thus facilitating day-to-day work and ensuring complete end-to-end data encryption for our clients, in both cloud and hybrid environments” says Alexis Caurette, VP Head of Cybersecurity Products at Atos.