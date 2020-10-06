Atmanirbhar Bharat: Samsung set to manufacture TVs in India starting December 2020

Taking forward Prime Minister Narendra Modi's clarion call for Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India mission, Korean white-goods major Samsung will begin manufacturing TV sets in India from December 2020. These TVs will be manufactured in the company’s Chennai plant for the local market, thus limiting its import dependency to extremely high end and low volume products.

Samsung, however, needs permission to import TV sets to ensure that ‘business continuity’ is not drastically impacted in the festive season until it sets up the production facility, according to an Economic Times report.

In July 2020, the government put TV sets under a restricted list of imports to reduce imports from China and boost local manufacturing under the Atmanirbhar Bharat campaign. To import TV sets, companies now need a license and permits from the government.

The company, in its letter to IT and electronics minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, wrote that maintaining the “current threshold volumes is pivotal for setting up of the domestic TV manufacturing facility.” Samsung also mentioned that import impediments were “against the ethos of Ease of Doing Business”, and imports held at customs were impacting business. “As we are setting up the TV manufacturing plant by December 2020, we request for smooth operations and business continuity.”

The TV sets will be manufactured in Samsung’s Chennai plant, which was shut down in 2018 after the government imposed import duties on open-cell television panels. The company has, since then, been importing TVs from Vietnam at zero duty through the free trade agreement route.

Samsung will re-establish the Chennai plant where the line exists but requires modernisation and manpower. The company will limit its import to high-end models like 75-inches and above, which is a minuscule portion of total sales. Earlier this year, Samsung partnered with Dixon to make TVs in India.