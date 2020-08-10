At an offer price of Rs Rs 37,099, Xiaomi Mi 10 5G with 108MP camera is an excellent value proposition

Xiaomi brought its flagship the Mi 10 5G handset to India back in May. The Mi 10 features a flagship chipset, camera, design, battery, and display. However, the Mi 10 5G also arrived as the most expensive Xiaomi phone in India.

At 49,999, the Mi 10 is definitely on the expensive side, and is significantly more expensive than some of its competitors, like the OnePlus 8 and Realme X50 Pro. But now, Xiaomi is introducing a new offer on the Mi 10 5G that will allow users to purchase the phone for less than Rs 40,000.

Xiaomi has announced a Rs 3,000 discount on transactions made with HDFC Bank cards. Additionally, the company is also offering a further Rs 4,000 extra off on exchange.

We tested it on exchange with an older budget and mid-range smartphone. On exchange of the Realme X, we managed to bring the price of the Mi 10 5G down to Rs 38,649. We did the same with the Redmi Note 7 Pro and managed to get a price of Rs 39,249. Additionally, if you use an HDFC card, you can also avail a Rs 3,000 discount.

Additionally, the Mi 10 is also a great smartphone to replace your older flagships. On exchange of the OnePlus 6T, you can get the Mi 10 for as low as Rs 37,099, apart from the HDFC discount. In our review of the Mi 10, we noticed that the phone definitely has the hardware to match most premium smartphones of 2020.

The Mi 10 also gives you access to the 108 MP camera, which can take impressive photos and will only get better with future software updates. At Rs 49,999, the Mi 10 was a good phone with all the aspects of a premium smartphone, including ‘price’. However, at under Rs 40,000, the Mi 10 offers all the aspects of a premium smartphone without the premium price, which should make it one of the best value flagships of 2020.