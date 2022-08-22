Asus Zenfone 9 India launch tipped for August 23, could debut as Asus 9z

Asus could be gearing up to launch a new flagship smartphone in India soon. The Asus Zenfone 9 could be heading to India sooner than expected. According to a YouTuber, the Zenfone 9 in India tomorrow (August 23) is the Asus 9z.



Asus Zenfone 9 coming Tuesday in India #Asus#AsusZenfone9

— Sahil Karoul (@KaroulSahil) August 21, 2022

YouTuber Sahil Karoul recently took to Twitter to suggest that the Asus 9z or Zenfone 9 will be launching in India. It is hard to believe the rumours considering Asus hasn’t posted any details about the launch of the Zenfone 9 in India, although Karoul noted that the device may launch under the radar like the Google Pixel 6a.

Asus Zenfone 9 Price

The Asus Zenfone 9 features a starting price of EUR 799 (Roughly Rs 64,700). The phone is available in Midnight Black, Starry Blue, Sunset Red and Moonlight White colours.

Asus Zenfone 9 Specifications

The Asus Zenfone 9 is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The phone also comes with up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The Zenfone 9 packs a 4,300 mAh battery and comes with a 30W HyperCharger. For the audio, the Zenfone 9 combines Qualcomm hardware with Dirac tuning in its dual speaker system.

The Zenfone 9 sports a 5.9-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The panel boasts a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The screen boasts a peak brightness of 1100 nits, a 445 ppi pixel density, and HDR10+ support. The display features 112 percent DCI-P3 and 151.9 percent sRGB coverage.

For optics, the Zenfone 9 gets a dual-camera setup on the back with a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor with 6-axis gimbal stabilization at the helm and a 12 MP Sony IMX368 ultrawide shooter. The Zenfone 9 also features a 12MP Sony IMX663 selfie shooter with dual PDAF. The handset boots near-stock Android 12 and will receive at least two years of major software and security updates. The Asus Zenfone 9 boasts an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.