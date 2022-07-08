Asus Zenfone 9 full specifications revealed in leaked video

The Asus ROG Phone 6 only recently hit global and Indian markets. Now, less than a week since the ROG Phone 6 launch, new leaks suggest that the Asus Zenfone 9 could be on the way.

The video of the Asus Zenfone 9 was leaked by known tipster Abhishek Yadav. The video seems like an official advertisement and reveals all the specifications of the upcoming Asus Zenfone 9. The video doesn’t reveal an official launch date, but you can expect the company’s next flagship to debut soon. Asus Zenfone 9 Expected Specifications

The Asus Zenfone 9 is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The phone will sport a 5.9-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset will opt for a 4300 mAh battery with fast-charging support. The video also confirms that the Zenfone 9 will feature an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Additionally, the Zenfone 9 will also feature a dual-camera setup with a 50 MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor with a six-axis gimbal module for video stabilization. The phone also boasts a side-mounted fingerprint reader, a headphone jack, and stereo speakers.

The Zenfone 9 is seen in Red, White, Grey/Blue, and Black colours. Asus is also introducing a Smart Backpack Mount with the Zenfone 9. The latest leak suggests that the launch of the Asus Zenfone 9 might be around the corner, so you can expect more information about the device soon.

Also Read: Asus launches the ROG Phone 6 and 6 Pro in India: Check price, specs