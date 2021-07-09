Asus Zenfone 8, Zenfone 8 Flip launching in India soon as official teaser page goes live
There’s no information on whether Asus’ upcoming flagships will carry the same Zenfone branding in India or instead be termed the Asus 8z and Asus 8z Flip.
The Zenfone 8 and Zenfone 8 Flip have been unveiled globally by Asus. Price and specifications of the phones have also been unveiled.
Back in May, Asus launched its Zenfone flagships for 2021. The Asus Zenfone 8 and Zenfone 8 Flip were unveiled globally with flagship specs, although the Indian launch for the two phones was postponed as the COVID-19 crisis in the country hit its peak. Now, Asus seems ready to unveil the Zenfone 8 series in India.
In a recent tweet, Asus India executive Dinesh Sharma confirmed that the company is working hard to unveil an official launch date for the Zenfone 8 series in India soon. The tweet also had a link to the pre-sale page for the Zenfone 8 and Zenfone 8 Flip.
Unfortunately, there’s no official launch date, but Sharma linked to an official product page for the Asus Zenfone 8 and Zenfone 8 Flip. Additionally, there’s no information on whether Asus’ upcoming flagships will carry the same Zenfone branding in India or instead be termed the Asus 8z and Asus 8z Flip.
The Asus Zenfone 8 and ZenFone 8 Flip are powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC. Both phones opt for a high-refresh-rate OLED panel and a 64 MP Sony IMX686 primary sensor. The Asus Zenfone 8 Flip follows Asus' flipping camera trend first introduced with the Zenfone 6, while the standard Zenfone 8 is a compact flagship. For more details on the Zenfone 8 series, head on over to the link
