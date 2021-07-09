Asus Zenfone 8, Zenfone 8 Flip launching in India soon as official teaser page goes live

The Zenfone 8 and Zenfone 8 Flip have been unveiled globally by Asus. Price and specifications of the phones have also been unveiled.

Back in May, Asus launched its Zenfone flagships for 2021. The Asus Zenfone 8 and Zenfone 8 Flip were unveiled globally with flagship specs, although the Indian launch for the two phones was postponed as the COVID-19 crisis in the country hit its peak. Now, Asus seems ready to unveil the Zenfone 8 series in India.



To all Fans asking me about our new smartphone’s India launch – the answer is yes. Team is relentlessly working towards the same and we will announce the launch date soon. Deeply appreciate your enthusiasm. Watch this space for more info https://t.co/wpOPJQ0wdm

In a recent tweet, Asus India executive Dinesh Sharma confirmed that the company is working hard to unveil an official launch date for the Zenfone 8 series in India soon. The tweet also had a link to the pre-sale page for the Zenfone 8 and Zenfone 8 Flip.

Unfortunately, there’s no official launch date, but Sharma linked to an official product page for the Asus Zenfone 8 and Zenfone 8 Flip. Additionally, there’s no information on whether Asus’ upcoming flagships will carry the same Zenfone branding in India or instead be termed the Asus 8z and Asus 8z Flip.