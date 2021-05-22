MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Asus Zenfone 8, Zenfone 8 Flip landing page goes live on company's Indian website

While the two phones on the page are clearly the Zenfone 8 and Zenfone 8 Flip, Asus is simply calling it a “new phone” for now, without any mention of the Zenfone branding.

Moneycontrol News
May 22, 2021 / 01:20 PM IST
The Zenfone 8 and Zenfone 8 Flip have been unveiled globally by Asus. Price and specifications of the phones have also been unveiled.

The Zenfone 8 and Zenfone 8 Flip have been unveiled globally by Asus. Price and specifications of the phones have also been unveiled.

Asus recently launched two flagship smartphones globally in its Zenfone series. And while the Asus Zenfone 8 and Zenfone 8 Flip hit global audiences, the wait for Indians continued as the company postponed the launch in the wake of a surge in COVID cases in the country.

Now, a landing page for the Asus Zenfone 8 series has gone live on the company’s official Indian website. While the two phones on the page are clearly the Zenfone 8 and Zenfone 8 Flip, Asus is simply calling it a “new phone” for now, without any mention of the Zenfone branding. This leads us to believe that the Zenfone 8 series might launch in India as the Asus 8z series.

If you recall, Asus had to adopt the “z” branding in India as a local company owns the Zen and ZenMobile trademarks. However, even if the name doesn’t stick, the landing page makes it pretty clear that none of the other aspects of the Zenfone 8 and Zenfone 8 Flip has changed.

It is worth noting that you may not spot it on the landing page because it is smackdab at the bottom, but the Zenfone 8 Flip is also coming to India. For now, it is still unclear as to when the phones are launching in the country as the page only says that they are “coming soon”.

The Zenfone 8 Flip’s price in Europe was set at EUR 799 (Roughly Rs 71,000), while the Zenfone 8 costs EUR 599 (Roughly Rs 53,300). So you can expect the standard Zenfone 8 to debut under Rs 50,000 in the country, while the Flip could be a little more expensive.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Asus #smartphones
first published: May 22, 2021 01:20 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Here's what it takes to become a digital coach

Future Wise | Here's what it takes to become a digital coach

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.