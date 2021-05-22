Asus Zenfone 8, Zenfone 8 Flip landing page goes live on company's Indian website

The Zenfone 8 and Zenfone 8 Flip have been unveiled globally by Asus. Price and specifications of the phones have also been unveiled.

Asus recently launched two flagship smartphones globally in its Zenfone series. And while the Asus Zenfone 8 and Zenfone 8 Flip hit global audiences, the wait for Indians continued as the company postponed the launch in the wake of a surge in COVID cases in the country.

Now, a landing page for the Asus Zenfone 8 series has gone live on the company’s official Indian website. While the two phones on the page are clearly the Zenfone 8 and Zenfone 8 Flip, Asus is simply calling it a “new phone” for now, without any mention of the Zenfone branding. This leads us to believe that the Zenfone 8 series might launch in India as the Asus 8z series.

If you recall, Asus had to adopt the “z” branding in India as a local company owns the Zen and ZenMobile trademarks. However, even if the name doesn’t stick, the landing page makes it pretty clear that none of the other aspects of the Zenfone 8 and Zenfone 8 Flip has changed.

It is worth noting that you may not spot it on the landing page because it is smackdab at the bottom, but the Zenfone 8 Flip is also coming to India. For now, it is still unclear as to when the phones are launching in the country as the page only says that they are “coming soon”.

The Zenfone 8 Flip’s price in Europe was set at EUR 799 (Roughly Rs 71,000), while the Zenfone 8 costs EUR 599 (Roughly Rs 53,300). So you can expect the standard Zenfone 8 to debut under Rs 50,000 in the country, while the Flip could be a little more expensive.