Asus ZenFone 8 Series to be launched today; How to watch livestream; check expected price, specifications

Asus is set to launch the ZenFone 8 series later tonight. The ZenFone 8 will be unveiled globally through a virtual-only event. The ZenFone 8 series is expected to include two new devices, including the ZenFone 8 or ZenFone 8 Mini and the ZenFone 8 Flip. Asus hasn’t confirmed any details about the two devices, but several tipsters have leaked specifications of the ZenFone 8 online.

How to watch Asus ZenFone 8 launch event?

The live stream for the Asus ZenFone 8 launch event will commence today at 07:00 pm CEST or 10:30 pm (IST). The event will be streamed live on the company’s official YouTube channel. While the ZenFone 8 is expected to launch in India, it won’t coincide with the global launch event as Asus announced that it wouldn’t be unveiling the phone in India until the current COVID-19 situation improves.

Asus ZenFone 8 Series Expected Prices

While prices of the ZenFone 8 series have not been confirmed, a recent leak suggests that the ZenFone 8 will be available in 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, and 16GB/256GB configurations. The base model features a starting price of EUR 700 (roughly Rs 62,370), while the top-end variant will cost as much as EUR 800 (roughly Rs 71,300). However, the price of the ZenFone 8 Flip is currently unclear.

Asus ZenFone 8 Series Expected Specifications

A recent leak suggests that the Asus ZenFone 8 or ZenFone 8 Mini will be powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone will sport a 5.9-inch FHD+ Samsung E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass protection. The ZenFone 8 Flip is expected to have a larger display with a lower 90Hz refresh rate.

The ZenFone 8 will likely get a triple-rear camera setup with a 64 MP Sony IMX686 sensor at the helm. The main sensor could be paired with a 12 MP ultrawide shooter and a macro unit. The ZenFone 8 will also get a 12 MP selfie camera housed in a hole-punch cutout.

The handset is expected to pack a 4,000 mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. Details about the ZenFone 8 Flip are relatively unknown, but Asus will likely replace the macro camera with a telephoto shooter. The ZenFone 8 Flip is expected to use the motorised flip camera module that can also be used on the front of the phone.