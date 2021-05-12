MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Asus ZenFone 8 Series to be launched today; How to watch livestream; check expected price, specifications

The live stream for the Asus ZenFone 8 launch event will commence today at 07:00 pm CEST or 10:30 pm (IST).

Moneycontrol News
May 12, 2021 / 05:37 PM IST

Asus is set to launch the ZenFone 8 series later tonight. The ZenFone 8 will be unveiled globally through a virtual-only event. The ZenFone 8 series is expected to include two new devices, including the ZenFone 8 or ZenFone 8 Mini and the ZenFone 8 Flip. Asus hasn’t confirmed any details about the two devices, but several tipsters have leaked specifications of the ZenFone 8 online.

How to watch Asus ZenFone 8 launch event?

The live stream for the Asus ZenFone 8 launch event will commence today at 07:00 pm CEST or 10:30 pm (IST). The event will be streamed live on the company’s official YouTube channel. While the ZenFone 8 is expected to launch in India, it won’t coincide with the global launch event as Asus announced that it wouldn’t be unveiling the phone in India until the current COVID-19 situation improves.

Asus ZenFone 8 Series Expected Prices

While prices of the ZenFone 8 series have not been confirmed, a recent leak suggests that the ZenFone 8 will be available in 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, and 16GB/256GB configurations. The base model features a starting price of EUR 700 (roughly Rs 62,370), while the top-end variant will cost as much as EUR 800 (roughly Rs 71,300). However, the price of the ZenFone 8 Flip is currently unclear.

Close

Related stories

Asus ZenFone 8 Series Expected Specifications

A recent leak suggests that the Asus ZenFone 8 or ZenFone 8 Mini will be powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone will sport a 5.9-inch FHD+ Samsung E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass protection. The ZenFone 8 Flip is expected to have a larger display with a lower 90Hz refresh rate.

The ZenFone 8 will likely get a triple-rear camera setup with a 64 MP Sony IMX686 sensor at the helm. The main sensor could be paired with a 12 MP ultrawide shooter and a macro unit. The ZenFone 8 will also get a 12 MP selfie camera housed in a hole-punch cutout.

The handset is expected to pack a 4,000 mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. Details about the ZenFone 8 Flip are relatively unknown, but Asus will likely replace the macro camera with a telephoto shooter. The ZenFone 8  Flip is expected to use the motorised flip camera module that can also be used on the front of the phone.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Asus #smartphones
first published: May 12, 2021 05:37 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Here's why that pharmacy degree is so relevant amidst COVID-19

Future Wise | Here's why that pharmacy degree is so relevant amidst COVID-19

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.