English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Asus ZenFone 8 series specifications reportedly leaked online

The leak confirms the Snapdragon 888 SoC.

Moneycontrol News
March 15, 2021 / 04:07 PM IST

Last week, Asus introduced its first flagship of 2021 in the form of the ROG Phone 5. Now, new information suggests that a second Asus flagship might be on the way. The Asus ZenFone 8 series is reportedly in the works and could be arriving soon.

Tipster ReaMEIZU recently tweeted several details about a phone with model number ZS590KS that is codenamed SAKE. The tweet suggests that the device in question will pack a flagship Snapdragon 888 SoC. It will also sport a 5.9-inch 120Hz FHD+ screen, presumably an AMOLED panel. The phone model number ZS590KS will also have a main Sony IMX686 sensor and a secondary, presumably, ultrawide Sony IMX663 sensor.

Additionally, the tweet also reveals another phone with model number ZS673KS that will use the same chipset with an upgraded display, 6.79-inch 144Hz FHD+ AMOLED. The tweet suggests that the same Sony IMX686 main sensor will be utilized here coupled with OM13855 and OV8856 sensors. It also hints at a 24 MP OV24B1Q sensor on the front.

Close

Related stories

The tipster has also talked about two other phones codename PICASSO and VODKA, the former will feature the same cameras as the phone model ZS673KS. VODKA is also confirmed to pack a Snapdragon 888 SoC.

It is worth noting that these are still rumours at best and Asus hasn’t confirmed any details about the ZenFone 8 series. It is also unclear whether these phones will join the ZenFone lineup, considering they are listed with front and rear cameras, which breaks from the flipping camera module we’ve gotten accustomed to with past ZenFones.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Asus #smartphones
first published: Mar 15, 2021 04:07 pm

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | India Inc could boost the vaccination drive; SUVs fuel car sales; what's the secrecy behind Air India privatisation

Corporate Buzz | India Inc could boost the vaccination drive; SUVs fuel car sales; what's the secrecy behind Air India privatisation

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.