Asus ZenFone 8 series specifications reportedly leaked online

Last week, Asus introduced its first flagship of 2021 in the form of the ROG Phone 5. Now, new information suggests that a second Asus flagship might be on the way. The Asus ZenFone 8 series is reportedly in the works and could be arriving soon.



ZS590KS(SAKE)

SoC: Snapdragon 888 5G

Dis: AMS592YP01/120Hz+FHD

Cam: IMX686/IMX663

ZS673KS

SoC: Snapdragon 888 5G

Dis: AMS678(?)/144Hz+FHD

Cam: Front: OV24B1Q Rear: IMX686/OM13855/OV8856

Cam: F: OV24B1Q R: IMX686/IMX363/OV08A VODKA

SoC: Snapdragon 888 5G — ReaMEIZU (@reameizu) March 12, 2021

Tipster ReaMEIZU recently tweeted several details about a phone with model number ZS590KS that is codenamed SAKE. The tweet suggests that the device in question will pack a flagship Snapdragon 888 SoC. It will also sport a 5.9-inch 120Hz FHD+ screen, presumably an AMOLED panel. The phone model number ZS590KS will also have a main Sony IMX686 sensor and a secondary, presumably, ultrawide Sony IMX663 sensor.

Additionally, the tweet also reveals another phone with model number ZS673KS that will use the same chipset with an upgraded display, 6.79-inch 144Hz FHD+ AMOLED. The tweet suggests that the same Sony IMX686 main sensor will be utilized here coupled with OM13855 and OV8856 sensors. It also hints at a 24 MP OV24B1Q sensor on the front.

The tipster has also talked about two other phones codename PICASSO and VODKA, the former will feature the same cameras as the phone model ZS673KS. VODKA is also confirmed to pack a Snapdragon 888 SoC.

It is worth noting that these are still rumours at best and Asus hasn’t confirmed any details about the ZenFone 8 series. It is also unclear whether these phones will join the ZenFone lineup, considering they are listed with front and rear cameras, which breaks from the flipping camera module we’ve gotten accustomed to with past ZenFones.