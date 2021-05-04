Asus Zenfone 8 Mini images go official ahead of May 12 launch event

The Asus Zenfone 8 series launch event is set to take place on May 12 at 07:00 pm (CET) or 10:30 pm (IST).

Asus Zenfone 8 series launch is confirmed for May 12. The company is expected to launch the Asus Zenfone 8 Mini alongside the standard Zenfone 8. The device is rumoured to be a compact flagship smartphone offering from Asus. Ahead of the launch, the Asus Zenfone 8 Mini design and specifications have leaked online.

As per the images uploaded by Gadgets Tendency, the Zenfone 8 Mini will have a dual-camera setup on the back. The rectangular-shaped camera module is rumoured to house a 64MP Sony IMX686 and a new Sony IMX663 sensor. The LED flash is also placed inside the camera module.

The right edge of the device houses the volume and power keys. There is also a USB Type-C port at the bottom edge. While the render images do not reveal the front, previous reports have already listed the display specifications.

It is rumoured that the Asus Zenfone 8 Mini will sport a 5.92-inch Full HD+ OLED display. It will come with 120Hz refresh rate support. The device is likely to feature a hole-punch cutout for the front camera.

Under the hood will be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. Asus will launch the Zenfone 8 Mini in five storage configurations. It will come in 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB, and 16GB + 256GB options. There will also be a 4000 mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.