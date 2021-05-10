Asus ZenFone 8 'Mini' full spec sheet leaked ahead of launch

Asus is set to launch the ZenFone 8 and ZenFone 8 Flip in the next couple of days, on May 12. While Asus has been teasing minor details about the ZenFone 8 series in the build-up to its launch, several details about the device have been leaked online.



[Exclusive] Here's the Zenfone 8 "Mini" forya:

5.9-inch Full HD+ Samsung E4 AMOLED, 120Hz, GG Victus, Under-display fingerprint scanner

SD888

148 x 68.5 x 8.9mm

169g

upto 16GB RAM, 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

4000mah, 30W

64MP IMX686 primary

12MP wide angle + Macro

3 mics, OZO audio

— Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) May 7, 2021

12MP front

EIS on both cameras

8K

4K slow-mo at 120fps

Hi-Fi audio playback via headphone jack

USB Type-C, 3.5mm jack

dual speakers

5G, BT 5.2, Wifi 6, FM

ZenUI 8 on Android 11

linear vibration motor#Asus#asuszenfone8 May 7, 2021

Renowned tipster Mukul Sharma, recently posted a tweet, leaking the spec sheet of the ZenFone 8, which is also rumoured to be the ZenFone 8 Mini.

The tweet reveals that the Asus ZenFone 8 or ZenFone 8 Mini will be powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The leak also reveals that the phone will sport a 5.9-inch FHD+ E4 AMOLED display made by Samsung. It will also feature a 120Hz refresh rate, an in-display fingerprint reader, and Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

The handset will get a dual-camera setup with a 64 MP Sony IMX686 primary sensor, a 12 MP ultrawide shooter that will double as a macro camera. Both cameras will offer EIS, while the primary sensor will be able to shoot 8K video. The rear camera setup will also feature a 3-microphone system with OZO Audio.

The ZenFone 8 will get dual speakers, a linear vibration motor, 5G support, Bluetooth 5.2, FM Radio, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone will pack a 4,000 mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. Asus is also likely to bring the ZenFone 8 to India after skipping the ZenFone 7 series launch in the country.