Asus ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED with two 4K Displays, an Nvidia RTX 3070 GPU now available in India

The Asus ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED is now available for purchase in India. The dual-screen notebook was unveiled in India back in April 2021. The notebook uses a 4K OLED primary display paired with a second 4K IPS screen.

Asus ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED Price in India

The Asus ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED features a starting price of Rs 2,39,990 for the Intel Core i7-10870H model, while the top-end Intel Core i9-10980HK variant costs Rs 2,79,990. The ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED will be available for purchase on Amazon India, Flipkart, Vijay Sales, Croma, Reliance Digital, and Asus India exclusive stores.

Asus ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED Specifications

The Asus ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED can be configured with an Intel Core i7-10870H or Intel Core i9-10980HK processor. The CPU is paired with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU with 8GB GDDR6 VRAM. The notebook comes with 32GB of RAM and a 1TB M.2 PCIe SSD.

The new ZenBook Pro Duo 15 features a 15.6-inch 4K OLED touch panel with 440 nits of brightness, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage, a 1000000:1 contrast ratio, and VESA DisplayHDR 500 certification. The second screen, aka ScreenPad Plus, is a 14.1-inch 4K IPS LCD panel with 400 nits of peak brightness.

Asus’ latest dual-screen powerhouse also packs a 92Wh battery and weighs 2.34 kg. The ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED also comes with audio certified by Harman Kardon and an HD IR webcam with Windows Hello support. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 6, two USB Type-C Thunderbolt 3 ports, one USB Type-A port, one HDMI port, a headphone jack, and a microSD card reader.