Asus' ZenBook Pro 15 laptop has a 5.5-inch touchscreen for a touchpad!

Asus has unveiled the latest ZenBook Pro 15, which comes with a 5.5-inch touchscreen in place of a touchpad.

The touchscreen has a 1920x1080 resolution and is being called the ScreenPad.

The screen itself is integrated with the Windows OS and has the potential to run its own apps, a feature the company is using to appeal to creative professionals.

Users will be able to toggle and use the ScreenPad as an app launcher, calendar, calculator, and a music player, by pressing F6. It can also mirror the laptop’s 15-inch main display and play YouTube videos through a Chrome extension.

The laptop itself has a 4K UHD display with accurate colour reproduction, 7.3 mm thick bezels and a contrast ratio of 1200:1.

Buyers can choose between the Intel Core i5, i7 or even the eighth generation Core i9 processor, all of which will be matched with a RAM of up to 16 GB.

Though the laptop was not meant to be a gaming system, users will be able to run up to a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti graphics card with 4 GB RAM. Users also have the option of hooking up external graphics cards to the computer.

As Asus intends the laptop to be used by designers, editors and programmers, it is equipped with an Asus Pen which can be used with the optional touch-main screen. The laptop will also support Amazon Alexa for voice support and control.

In terms of connectivity, it comes with a pair of USB-C Type Thunderbolt 3 ports, which can be used to charge other devices and support output to two other 4K UHD displays; a third display can be supported through the HDMI port. There is also the charging jack, a microSD card reader, two USB 3.1 Type-A ports and a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

The company says that the laptop’s 71Wh battery will be able to survive for nine and a half hours on a single run, if only the main display is used. Constant use of the ScreenPad will bring down the battery life to about five hours.

The laptop will reportedly cost USD 2,299 and a smaller 14-inch version of the ZenBook Pro will be made available by the end of the year. This system will feature the Lift Hinge feature, where the display pushes the keyboard inches off the ground for a better typing experience.

The Asus ZenBook Pro will additionally feature a fingerprint sensor to the left of the ScreenPad, while its 14-inch sibling will come with an infrared camera which will use facial recognition.

CPU: Intel Core i9-8950HK or Core i7-8750H or Core i5-8300H

Display: 15.6-inch 4K (3840 x 2160) LCD or 1080p LCD; optional touchscreen

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4 GB

Dimensions: 365 mm x 251 mm x 18.9 mm

Weight: 1.88 kg

Memory: Up to 16 GB

Storage: 1TB or 512GB PCIe SSD, 512GB or 256GB SATA SSD

Wireless: 802.11ac Gigabit Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5

Ports: 2x USB Type-A, 2x USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C with Thunderbolt 3, 1x HDMI 1.4, MicroSD card reader

Audio: Harman Kardon-certified Asus SonicMaster Premium audio systemBattery: 71Wh, rated for 10 hours