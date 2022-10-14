Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED foldable laptop: Check price, specs, offers, availability

Asus launched its flagship foldable laptop in India last month. Zenbook 17 Fold OLED, the world’s first 17.3-inch foldable OLED Intel Evo-certified laptop, is currently available for pre-order in India. Here are the details of the laptop:

Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED Price in India

The Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED price in India is set at Rs 3,29,990. The foldable laptop is up for pre-order until November 9. The Zenbook 17 Fold OLED laptop will makes its way to Indian markets on November 10.

Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED Offers

Asus has also announced that customers who pre-book the notebook will get it at a discounted price of Rs 2,84,290. Asus is also offering up to Rs 40,700 in exchange and up to Rs 5,000 in cashback. As part of the pre-booking offers, customers will also receive a 500GB SSD worth Rs 19,500 and a warranty extension up to three years plus accidental damage protection worth Rs 7,600.

Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED Specifications

The Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED laptop is powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1250U CPU paired with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 1TB of M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0. The foldable laptop also comes with Intel’s Iris Xe graphics, so there’s no dedicated GPU. The Zenbook 17 Fold OLED also features Thunderbolt 4 and Wi-Fi 6E.

The Zenbook 17 Fold OLED sports a main 17.3-inch OLED display with a 2.5K resolution and peak brightness of 350 nits when unfolded. The notebook can also be used folded, offering two 12.5-inch screens with a 1080p resolution. The screen offers touch support and an anti-fingerprint coating.

It packs Harman Kardon quad speakers with Dolby Atmos audio. Additionally, the Zenbook 17 Fold OLED also features an AI-powered webcam. Asus’ new foldable laptop weighs 1.5 kg, while the ErgoSense keyboard attachment takes the weight up to 1.8 kg. Asus also claims that the Zenbook 17 Fold OLED is tested to ensure 30,000 open and close cycles at best.