Asus ZenBook 14X OLED Space Edition, ZenBook 14 OLED launched in India alongside new VivoBooks

Asus has officially unveiled the ZenBook 14X OLED Space Edition in India. The ZenBook 14X OLED Space Edition was announced to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the first Asus laptop sent into space. Asus also launched the ZenBook 14 OLED along with the new VivoBook S series - VivoBook S14/15 OLED.

The ZenBook 14X OLED Space Edition features a starting price of Rs 1,14,990 in India, while the flagship ZenBook 14 OLED model starts from Rs 89,990. The Asus VivoBook S Series features a starting price of Rs 74,990 in India. The new Asus consumer notebooks will be sold through the Asus e-shop, Amazon, Flipkart, Asus exclusive stores, ROG Stores, Croma, Vijay Sales, and Reliance Digital).

Asus ZenBook 14X OLED Space Edition

The ZenBook 14X OLED Space Edition can be configured with up to a 12th Gen Intel Core processor, up to a Core i9-12900H. The mobile processor is paired with up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD storage. The CPU is also paired with integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics.

The new ZenBook also sports a 14-inch 2.8K OLED touchscreen with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut. The laptop also comes with an aluminium chassis and weighs 1.4kg. It also offers Thunderbolt 4 and Wi-Fi 6E support.

The Asus ZenBook 14X OLED Space Edition packs a 63Whr battery with 100W fast-charging support over a USB Type-C. The notebook also has a ZenVision display, which is a fully customizable 3.5” OLED panel that is inspired by a datasheet of a spaceship. It is MIL-STD-810H U.S. military standard for reliability and durability.

Asus ZenBook 14 OLED

The Asus ZenBook 14 OLED can be configured with an Intel Core i7-1260P or Core i5-1240P mobile CPU. The processor is paired with integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics. The notebook also comes with 16GB of DDR5 RAM and 512GB of PCIe 4.0 SSD storage.

The new ZenBook also sports a 14-inch 2.8K OLED touchscreen with a 90Hz refresh rate. The laptop also comes with an aluminium chassis and weighs 1.4kg. It also offers Thunderbolt 4 and Wi-Fi 6E support. The Asus ZenBook 14 OLED packs a 75Whr battery with 65W fast-charging support over a USB Type-C.

VivoBook S 14/15 OLED

The Asus VivoBook S series is equipped with an OLED screen with 100 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut. The notebook has a redesigned 180-degree hinge and measures 18.9mm thick. It can be powered with the latest 12th Gen Intel Core processors, up to a Core i7-12700H processor. Notably, the Vivobook S 14/15 OLED laptops are the first VivoBooks to receive Intel’s Evo certification.

VivoBook 14/15 (X1402, X1502)

Lastly, the VivoBook X1402 and X1502 are more affordable laptops. They are also equipped with the latest 12Gen Intel Core processors. The VivoBook 14/15 use Full HD IPS panels in 14-inch and 15.6-inch screen sizes. They pack a 42 WHrs battery along with 65W fast charging support. There’s an HD webcam with a privacy shutter, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, and a fingerprint reader.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes