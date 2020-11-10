Asus upgrades VivoBook and ZenBook laptops in India with 11th Gen Intel CPUs: Check Price and Specifications

Asus recently updated its lineup of ultrabook models in India. The company has dropped new VivoBook and ZenBook laptops that are powered by Intel’s new 11th Gen processors.

The VivoBook Ultra K15’s (K513) price in India is set at Rs 42,990, while the VivoBook Ultra 15 (X513) and Ultra 14 (X413) are priced from Rs 43,990 and Rs 59,990, respectively. The new ZenBook 14 (UX425) comes at a starting price of Rs 82,990.

VivoBook Ultra K15 (K513), VivoBook Ultra 15 (X513) and 14 (X413) Specs

The new VivoBook Ultra K15, Ultra 15, and Ultra 14 are powered by the Intel Core i3 1115G4, Core i5 1135G7, or Core i7 1165G7 processors. The new VivoBooks come with a dedicated Nvidia MX330 GPU or integrated Intel UHD and Intel Iris Xe graphics. The laptops come in 14-inch and 15.6-inch screen sizes with the resolution set at 1080p. The VivoBook also come with 3200 MHz DDR4 RAM and hybrid storage (M.2 NVME PCIe X2 SSD or SATA HDD).

ZenBook 14 (UX425) Specs

The ZenBook 14 is a premium laptop that features a 14-inch Full HD (1080p) IPS panel. The screen sports a four-sided NanoEdge display with 300 nits of brightness and 100-percent of sRGB coverage. The notebook can be powered by an Intel Core i5-1135G7 or Core i7-1165G7 processor. The laptop is equipped with Intel’s new Iris Xe graphics.

The ZenBook 14 can be configured up to 16GB of 4266MHz LPDDR4X RAM onboard coupled with 512GB SSD PCIe 3.0 x2 NVMe SSD storage. The latest ZenBook features two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports which offer speeds of up to 40 Gbps. The boasts a standard HDMI 2.0 port, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, and a microSD card reader. Asus claims that the 67Whr battery can deliver up to 21 hours of battery life and comes with a 65W Type-C power adapter.