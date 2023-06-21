Asus' Steam Deck competitor ROG Ally to be launched in India on July 12

(Image: Asus)1

Asus' handheld competitor to Valve's Steam Deck, the ROG Ally, will be launched in India on July 12.

The handheld Windows PC console will be first sold in a one-day flash sale on July 7, followed by the full launch on July 12. The console has been priced starting at Rs 69,990 and will be sold exclusively on Flipkart.

Also read | Ubisoft sets sights on VR, AI shakeups in future of gaming

The first 200 customers will get a free ROG Ally case worth Rs 2,000 for free. You will be able to claim this deal by visiting this page closer to the flash sale.

The handheld has a 7-inch FHD IPS display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and response time of 7 ms. It has a peak brightness of 500 nits, and supports AMD's FreeSync Premium and Dolby Vision.

The Ally runs on AMD's customised Ryzen Z1 chip with six cores and a clock speed of up to 4.90 GHz paired with customized AMD Radeon graphics which can boost to 2.5 GHz with performance up to 2.8 Teraflops. This GPU has four CUs.

Also read | 5 videogames for Marvel fans, from Guardians of the Galaxy for PS, Xbox and Nintendo to Marvel Snap for phones and PCs

There is a second variant with AMD's Z1 Extreme chip that can boost to 5.10 GHz and has 8 cores and updated Radeon Graphics with 12 CUs. Both variants house 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB SSD storage.

Besides that is the usual assortment of buttons you expect from a console with four face buttons, D-pad, L & R analog triggers, two full-size analog sticks that support capacitive touch and two assignable grip buttons.