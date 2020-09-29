172@29@17@140!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|asus-rog-zephyrus-duo-15-launched-in-india-with-two-screens-10th-gen-intel-cpus-nvidia-rtx-super-gpus-5900461.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Uncover the potential of active and passive investing on 6th October at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Sep 29, 2020 06:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 launched in India with two screens, 10th Gen Intel CPUs, Nvidia RTX Super GPUs

The second screen on the notebook is tilted 13 degrees for comfortable viewing, the innovative touch-enabled secondary display makes multitasking easy and features optimized apps that enhance your workflow.

Moneycontrol News

Asus has just revealed its second adaption of the dual-screen laptop in India, in the form of the ROG Zephyrus Duo. Like last year’s ZenBook Pro Duo, the Zephyrus Duo with the integrated full-width ROG ScreenPad Plus secondary touchscreen. This makes ROG Zephyrus Duo the first gaming laptop to feature a built-in ROG ScreenPad Plus display.

Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo Price in India

The Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo GX550 comes at a starting price of Rs 2,79,990. The laptop will be available from today (September 29, 2020) on Amazon India, Flipkart, Asus exclusive stores, and ROG stores.

Close
Arnold Su, Business Head, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, Asus India, said, “We take pride in the numerous firsts we have introduced in our wide product portfolio. Dual screen is one of the most important one that has brought a paradigm shift in consumer perception regarding a daily usage laptop.”

Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo Specs

The Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo can be configured with an Intel Core i9-10980HK or a Core i7-10875H. The dual-screen laptop can be equipped with an RTX 2080 Super Max-Q (LXS) or an RTX 2070 Super Max-Q (LWS) graphics card. You can also get up to 48GB of DDR4 RAM, 2 SSDs in RAID 0, and Thunderbolt 3.

Display options on the Zephyrus Duo, include a PANTONE Validated 300Hz Full HD IPS panel with a 3ms response time or a 4K UHD screen with 100-percent of Adobe RGB coverage. The 300Hz high refresh rate display also supports Nvidia’s G-Sync. Additionally, the secondary ScreenPad Plus display adds touchscreen utility, stylus support, and vital space to your creative toolkit.

The Asus ROG Zephyrus Dup also features an innovative cooling system using a liquid metal thermal compound, self-cleaning cooling, and n-Blade fans. The Zephyrus Duo 15 rocks a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C with Display Port 1.4, Thunderbolt 3, and Power Delivery. You also get three USB 3.2 Type-A ports, two audio jacks, and an HDMI 2.0b port.
First Published on Sep 29, 2020 06:22 pm

tags #Asus #laptops

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.