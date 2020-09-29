Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 launched in India with two screens, 10th Gen Intel CPUs, Nvidia RTX Super GPUs

The second screen on the notebook is tilted 13 degrees for comfortable viewing, the innovative touch-enabled secondary display makes multitasking easy and features optimized apps that enhance your workflow.
Asus has just revealed its second adaption of the dual-screen laptop in India, in the form of the ROG Zephyrus Duo. Like last year’s ZenBook Pro Duo, the Zephyrus Duo with the integrated full-width ROG ScreenPad Plus secondary touchscreen. This makes ROG Zephyrus Duo the first gaming laptop to feature a built-in ROG ScreenPad Plus display.
Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo Price in India
The Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo GX550 comes at a starting price of Rs 2,79,990. The laptop will be available from today (September 29, 2020) on Amazon India, Flipkart, Asus exclusive stores, and ROG stores.
Rise to New Horizons with #ROG #ZephyrusDuo 15 featuring a built-in ROG Screen Pad Plus display along with up to 10th Gen Intel® Core™ i9 Processor & Up to powerful Nvidia GeForce® RTX™ 2080 Super Max Q GPU
Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo Specs
The Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo can be configured with an Intel Core i9-10980HK or a Core i7-10875H. The dual-screen laptop can be equipped with an RTX 2080 Super Max-Q (LXS) or an RTX 2070 Super Max-Q (LWS) graphics card. You can also get up to 48GB of DDR4 RAM, 2 SSDs in RAID 0, and Thunderbolt 3.
Display options on the Zephyrus Duo, include a PANTONE Validated 300Hz Full HD IPS panel with a 3ms response time or a 4K UHD screen with 100-percent of Adobe RGB coverage. The 300Hz high refresh rate display also supports Nvidia’s G-Sync. Additionally, the secondary ScreenPad Plus display adds touchscreen utility, stylus support, and vital space to your creative toolkit.The Asus ROG Zephyrus Dup also features an innovative cooling system using a liquid metal thermal compound, self-cleaning cooling, and n-Blade fans. The Zephyrus Duo 15 rocks a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C with Display Port 1.4, Thunderbolt 3, and Power Delivery. You also get three USB 3.2 Type-A ports, two audio jacks, and an HDMI 2.0b port.