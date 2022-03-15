Asus ROG Strix, TUF series laptops with Intel and AMD chips launched in India

Asus has launched multiple laptops under the ROG Strix and TUF series in India. The company launched four new laptops under the ROG Strix series, namely the ROG Strix Scar 15, ROG Strix Scar 17, ROG Strix G15 and ROG Strix G17. Under the TUF series, the company launched the TUF F15, TUF F17, TUF 15 and TUF A17.

Asus ROG Strix series

Asus ROG Strix G15 and the ROG Strix G17 are comparatively affordable than the Strix Scar models. The two laptops come with a starting price of Rs 1,02,990 and Rs 1,06.990. The Strix Scar 15 and Strix Scar 17 are priced at Rs 2,59,990 and Rs 2,64,990. The laptops can be purchased via Flipkart, Amazon, Asus E-stores and offline channels.

In terms of specifications, the ROG Strix Scar 15 and Scar 17 are almost similar. The only difference between the two models is the display size. The Scar 15 has a 15.6-inch QHD LCD with a 240Hz refresh rate support, whereas the Scar 17 has a 17-inch QHD LCD. Both models support Dolby Vision HDR and Adaptive Sync.

The laptops come with up to Intel Core i9-12900H processor paired with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU and a dedicated MUX Switch. There is up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM and up to 2TB SSD storage. Asus is also offering customisable Armor Caps and RGB lighting. The laptops come with a USB Type-C charging and a 280W power adapter, which charges the laptop up to 50% in 30 minutes. In terms of connectivity, the laptops feature WiFi 6E, two USB Type-A USB 3.2 Gen1, a Type-C port, one Type-C with Thunderbolt 4, one LAN and a single HDMI 2.1 port.

The ROG StrIx G15 and G17 come in 15.6-inch and 17.3-inch models. The G15 has a Full HD display with a 300Hz refresh rate, whereas the G17 has a 17.3-inch display with a WQHD resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate. Both displays have 300 nits of peak brightness.

They draw power from a MD R9-6900HX processor with up to NVIDIA RTX 3070 Ti GPU. Asus claims that the laptops support PD fast charging, which results in the battery charging up to 50 percent in 30 minutes. They come with a 90Whr battery with 240W fast charging support.

All four laptops under the ROG Strix series run Windows 11 out of the box.

Asus ROG TUF series

The TUF series includes four new laptops as well. The TUF F15 is priced at Rs 1,14,990, whereas the 17-inch F17 is priced at Rs 1,35,990. Asus has also launched the TUF A15, which is priced at Rs 1,09,990.

The F15 and F17 feature Intel’s 12th Gen Core i7-12700H CPU with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU. The F15 and F17 have a 144Hz refresh rate display, with the latter having a WQHD resolution. Both laptops pack a 90Whr battery and come with Hi-Res Audio certification.

They feature up to 16GB of DDR5 4800MHz SDRAM and up to 1TB of SSD.

The A15 and A17 come with a Ryzen 7 6800H processor with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU. The display supports up to 300Hz refresh rate and up to QHD resolution. The 90Whr battery is claimed to offer up to 12 hours of video playback on a single charge. Asus also claims that the battery charges up to 50% in 30 minutes using fast charging tech.

All four TUF laptops run Windows 11 out of the box.