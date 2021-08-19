MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Asus ROG Strix Arion S500 Portable SSD launched in India with transfer speeds up to 1050 MBps

The Asus ROG Strix Arion S500 is priced at Rs 13,500 in India.

Moneycontrol News
August 19, 2021 / 06:26 PM IST

Asus has officially unveiled a new super-fast portable SSD. The ROG Strix Arion S500 is a portable NVMe SSD with DRAM and USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 connectivity for file transfers at speeds of up to 1050 MB/s.

The Asus ROG Strix Arion S500 is priced at Rs 13,500 in India and will go on sale in the country from September. Asus is yet to announce an official sale date.

The Asus ROG Strix Arion S500 delivers transfer speeds as fast as 1050 MB/s — up to 12x faster than standard external HDDs. At those speeds, a 100GB file can be transferred in two minutes. Additionally, the DRAM memory and large SLC cache maximise data performance and help extend the lifespan of the SSD.

The ROG Strix Arion S500 comes with 256-bit AES disk and data encryption that ensures data security without affecting CPU performance. It also includes NTI Backup Now EZ software to provide optimal security against malware and hardware failures. The SSD is compatible with Windows 7, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, macOS Catalina or later, and Android devices with OTG support.

The SSD features an aluminum-alloy chassis that includes an internal thermal pad to keep operating temperatures at optimum levels to sustain high-speed data transfers. It also aids in increasing the lifespan of the device. Additionally, the data recovery feature also aids in recovering files that are accidentally deleted.

The SSD has a backlit RGB logo that can be controlled and customised through the Aura Sync lighting app. You can also use the ROG SSD Dashboard software to easily manage statistics for the SSD like drive temperature, storage status, health status, and more.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Asus
first published: Aug 19, 2021 06:26 pm

Policy Talk | Digital banking not about public or private ownership, but governance

