App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2020 01:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Asus ROG Phone III specs and revealed in new video; ZenFone 7 spotted on Geekbench

Both the Asus ROG Phone 3 and the ZenFone 7 are expected to debut sometime next month.

Asus Rog phone
Asus Rog phone

Information about Asus’ upcoming gaming phone has been scarce, but an official launch for the ROG Phone III seems to be fast approaching. Now, the ROG Phone has been spotted in a video, giving us a first look at the device. A previous Weibo post has also revealed some key specifications about the ROG Phone 3.

The Weibo post, uploaded by known Weibo tipster Digital Chat Station, suggests that the ROG Phone 3 would sport a 6.59-inch FHD+ symmetrical OLED screen with a 120Hz or 144Hz refresh rate. The device will also feature a 64 MP triple camera setup on the back. Asus will also pack the device with a 6,000 mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.

The post also suggests the phone will use an overclocked Snapdragon 865 SoC, which seems to be in line with a previous report. The ROG Phone 3 is also expected to offer up to 16GB of RAM LPDDR5 RAM. The Weibo post also suggests that the ROG Phone 3 will weigh 240 grams and will measure 9.5mm thick.

Close

A more recent video by Sparrows News suggests that the ROG Phone III will indeed be equipped with a triple camera setup on the back. You also get a ROG logo with customizable RGB backlighting. If the video is to be believed the ROG Phone III will look no different than the ROG Phone II.

related news

Additionally, another Asus phone with 16GB of RAM and a Snapdragon 865 SoC has been spotted on Geekbench. The listing “Asus ZF” could be for the Asus ZenFone 7. Both the Asus ROG Phone 3 and the ZenFone 7 are expected to debut sometime next month.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

First Published on Jun 19, 2020 01:22 pm

tags #Asus #gaming #smartphones

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Committee set up by Amit Shah recommends fixing cost of isolation beds, ICU: MHA

Committee set up by Amit Shah recommends fixing cost of isolation beds, ICU: MHA

Repatriation flights on June 19: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

Repatriation flights on June 19: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

Coronavirus pandemic | Remdesivir may be 'widely available' in India by June-end: Report

Coronavirus pandemic | Remdesivir may be 'widely available' in India by June-end: Report

most popular

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

COVID-19 may have changed sales and marketing forever

COVID-19 may have changed sales and marketing forever

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for the 13th consecutive day

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for the 13th consecutive day

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.