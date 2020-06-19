Asus ROG Phone III specs and revealed in new video; ZenFone 7 spotted on Geekbench

Information about Asus’ upcoming gaming phone has been scarce, but an official launch for the ROG Phone III seems to be fast approaching. Now, the ROG Phone has been spotted in a video, giving us a first look at the device. A previous Weibo post has also revealed some key specifications about the ROG Phone 3.

The Weibo post, uploaded by known Weibo tipster Digital Chat Station, suggests that the ROG Phone 3 would sport a 6.59-inch FHD+ symmetrical OLED screen with a 120Hz or 144Hz refresh rate. The device will also feature a 64 MP triple camera setup on the back. Asus will also pack the device with a 6,000 mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.

The post also suggests the phone will use an overclocked Snapdragon 865 SoC, which seems to be in line with a previous report. The ROG Phone 3 is also expected to offer up to 16GB of RAM LPDDR5 RAM. The Weibo post also suggests that the ROG Phone 3 will weigh 240 grams and will measure 9.5mm thick.

A more recent video by Sparrows News suggests that the ROG Phone III will indeed be equipped with a triple camera setup on the back. You also get a ROG logo with customizable RGB backlighting. If the video is to be believed the ROG Phone III will look no different than the ROG Phone II.

