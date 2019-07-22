Asus ROG Phone II TEENA listing reveals full specs sheet

Asus is gearing up for the launch of the second edition of the ROG Phone, slated to arrive less than a week from now. While the tech giant has already confirmed a few details about the ROG Phone II, several specifications have been left out. However, the handset recently stopped on Chinese regulatory site, TENAA.

Asus has already confirmed that the ROG Phone 2 will feature the recently announced Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC. Asus’ second gaming handset will be the first smartphone to run on the SD855+ chipset. The new Snapdragon 800 series system-on-a-chip offers a 4-percent overall performance gain over the Snapdragon 855. While 4 percent may not be all that impressive, Qualcomm is touting up to 15 percent better graphical performance, making it ideal for gaming.

The citing on TENAA revealed that the ROG Phone 2 would pack up to 12GB of RAM and 1TB of in-built storage. The phone will also come in an 8GB RAM and 128/256GB storage options.

According to GSMArena, the Asus’ second take on the gaming smartphone will flaunt a 6.59-inch OLED display with a 2340x1080 pixel resolution. Asus was the first smartphone manufacturer to offer a 90Hz refresh rate on an AMOLED screen with the first ROG Phone. If the TEENA listing is to be believed, Asus will be the ROG Phone II will be the first and only phone to feature a 120Hz OLED panel.

GSMArena also reported that the ROG Phone 2 would sport a 24-megapixel front shooter. The smartphone will also get a dual rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor.

Battery life is critical in gaming, and the ROG Phone 2 won’t disappoint. The handset is rumoured to get a massive 5,800 mAh battery capacity with 30W fast-charging support. The device will also run on Android 9 Pie out of the box.

While the pricing of the Asus ROG Phone II isn’t available, the device is expected to launch sometime next week.