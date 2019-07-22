App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jul 22, 2019 10:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Asus ROG Phone II TEENA listing reveals full specs sheet

ROG Phone 2 to feature up to 12GB of RAM and 5,800 mAh battery.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Asus is gearing up for the launch of the second edition of the ROG Phone, slated to arrive less than a week from now. While the tech giant has already confirmed a few details about the ROG Phone II, several specifications have been left out. However, the handset recently stopped on Chinese regulatory site, TENAA.

Asus has already confirmed that the ROG Phone 2 will feature the recently announced Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC. Asus’ second gaming handset will be the first smartphone to run on the SD855+ chipset. The new Snapdragon 800 series system-on-a-chip offers a 4-percent overall performance gain over the Snapdragon 855. While 4 percent may not be all that impressive, Qualcomm is touting up to 15 percent better graphical performance, making it ideal for gaming.

The citing on TENAA revealed that the ROG Phone 2 would pack up to 12GB of RAM and 1TB of in-built storage. The phone will also come in an 8GB RAM and 128/256GB storage options.

Close

According to GSMArena, the Asus’ second take on the gaming smartphone will flaunt a 6.59-inch OLED display with a 2340x1080 pixel resolution. Asus was the first smartphone manufacturer to offer a 90Hz refresh rate on an AMOLED screen with the first ROG Phone. If the TEENA listing is to be believed, Asus will be the ROG Phone II will be the first and only phone to feature a 120Hz OLED panel.

related news

GSMArena also reported that the ROG Phone 2 would sport a 24-megapixel front shooter. The smartphone will also get a dual rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor.

Battery life is critical in gaming, and the ROG Phone 2 won’t disappoint. The handset is rumoured to get a massive 5,800 mAh battery capacity with 30W fast-charging support. The device will also run on Android 9 Pie out of the box.

While the pricing of the Asus ROG Phone II isn’t available, the device is expected to launch sometime next week.
First Published on Jul 19, 2019 06:50 pm

tags #Asus #gaming #Technology

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.