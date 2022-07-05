Asus ROG Phone 6 to launch in India today: How you can watch the live event, what to expect

(Image Courtesy: Asus)

Asus is expected to launch the ROG Phone 6 in India today via an online virtual event, set to be streamed at 5:20pm India time on July 5.

How to watch the stream

You can catch the stream at Asus India's official YouTube channel, or click on the embedded video below. You can also visit the official event page.

Asus ROG Phone 6 expected specifications

According to various reports online, the ROG Phone 6 will launch in two variants in India - ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro. The gaming focused smartphone is expected to have all the bells and whistles from the previous generation models, along with a beefy upgrade to Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, which should bolster performance.

Asus has already confirmed that they are going to use a display with 165Hz refresh rate. The display is expected to be 6.78-inch in size. Apart from that, there could be up to 18GB of RAM, 1TB of storage and triple camera module on the back, featuring a 64-megapixel primary sensor. It will most likely also have a 6000mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging.

Like the previous generations, the phone could feature two USB-C ports for charging, one should be placed at the bottom of the phone, and the other to the side, so you can charge the phone in landscape if need be.

As for the design, Asus will likely follow the angular and gaming aesthetic, the series is known for. This year, there could be a small, secondary display on the back but that has not been confirmed yet.