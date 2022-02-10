Asus ROG Phone 5s, ROG Phone 5s Pro launching in India on February 15: All you need to know

Asus is launching a new gaming smartphone in India next week. The Asus ROG Phone 5s and ROG Phone 5s Pro will be the latest additions to the Asus ROG line-up and succeed the ROG Phone 5 in India.



Comrades of ROG! Extract the lethal upgrades for the Ultimate Gaming Weapon that lay concealed. #CrackTheCode in any of the 3 missions and stand a chance to win the all-new #ROGPhone5s*.

*T&C apply#WorshippedByGamers#LovedByTechGurus#ContestAlertpic.twitter.com/0yccuejsNP — ASUS India (@ASUSIndia) February 10, 2022

The Asus ROG Phone 5s and ROG Phone 5s Pro are launching in India on February 15. The company will hold a virtual event for the ROG Phone 5s series at 12:00 pm (IST).

Asus has also set up a microsite for the ROG Phone 5s and 5s Pro on Flipkart. The page only reveals the design of the ROG Phone 5s models, although the phones have already been unveiled in China, giving us a clear picture of what to expect.

Asus ROG Phone 5s, ROG Phone 5s Pro Specifications

The Asus ROG Phone 5s and 5s Pro are powered by the Snapdragon 888+ SoC with a 3.0 GHz prime core (Cortex-X1), up from 2.84 GHz on the original chip. Additionally, the AI Engine gets a 20 percent boost and delivers 32 TLOPS, up from 26 TFLOPS.

The triple-camera setup is the same on both models with a 64 MP primary sensor, a 13 MP ultrawide shooter, and 5 MP macro units. On the front, the ROG Phone 5s and ROG Phone 5 Pro retain the top bezel and the 24 MP selfie camera.

The ROG Phone 5s and 5s Pro sport a 6.78-inch FHD+ E4 AMOLED panel with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time. The native touch sampling rate has also been bumped up to 360Hz. The screen on both phones supports HDR10+, 151 percent of sRGB, and 111 percent of DCI-P3.

The phones pack a 6,000 mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. The vanilla model opts for an RGB-backlit ROG logo, while the Pro model has a PMOLED display on the back. While you get ultrasonic AirTrigger 5 shoulder buttons on both models, the Pro version also gets two touch sensors on the back.