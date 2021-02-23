English
Asus ROG Phone 5 will have the best audio on a smartphone, says DxOMark

The audio review for the ROG Phone 5 has already gone live on DxOMark with the handset scoring 79 points.

Moneycontrol News
February 23, 2021 / 01:04 PM IST

As we gear up for the launch of the ROG Phone 5, which is scheduled for March 10, Asus has been teasing details about the device. The most recent comes in the form of the ROG Phone 5’s audio quality.

The audio review for the ROG Phone 5 has already gone live on DxOMark with the handset scoring 79 points. The score has helped the ROG Phone 5 claim the top spot on DxOMark’s audio charts. The Mi 10 Pro previously held the top spot with a score of 76 points, followed by the ROG Phone 3 (Review) and Huawei Mate 20 X, both of which are tied in the third spot with 75 points.

The ROG Phone 5 scored category-leading sub-scores in the spatial, dynamic and artifacts tests. The phone also has excellent recording capabilities, while the only couple of weakness are slightly weak bass and issues coming up at max volume.

The review also reveals that the Asus ROG Phone 5 features two front-firing stereo speakers and Dirac tuning technology. The device also packs a 3.5mm headphone jack with an ESS DAC. The review also mentioned that the ROG Phone 5 would be powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC. You can check DxOMark's full audio review of the ROG Phone 5 here.

The review also gives us a more detailed look at the ROG Phone 5’s back panel. In terms of the overall design, not much seems to be changed, with the triple-camera setup retained from its predecessor. You can also see air triggers on the side and what appears to be a second Dot Matrix display on the back, similar to what we saw on the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (Review).
TAGS: #Asus #gaming #smartphones
first published: Feb 23, 2021 01:04 pm

